There is a special event happening in March that, for many homebound and frail Coastside seniors, might just be one of the most memorable evenings of the year.
As winter releases its grasp on the coast, Hawaiian warmth and good vibes will welcome 60 Coastside elders and their personal escorts at 925 Main St. as Senior Coastsiders hosts its annual Seniors Night Out. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 11.
One of the most debilitating and often overlooked risk factors for older adults is a decrease in social interaction due to factors such as retirement, the death of friends or family, or lack of mobility. This can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness, feelings that are attributed to a greater chance of developing dementia, depression and long-term illness.
Aging with dignity, feeling connected and cared for, vital and engaged is critical for all of us, and every member of the community can and should be involved.
Senior Coastsiders has
been serving Coastside seniors for more than 40 years and is dedicated to providing many avenues for social interaction and belonging through fitness, movement and craft classes, volunteerism, on-site dining and home-delivered meals, and events like Seniors Night Out.
Seniors Night Out is a special evening of dinner, music and dancing for homebound and frail seniors. Our senior guests are picked up from their homes by specially assigned escorts who whisk them away and accompany them for the evening. This is a wonderful opportunity for community members to play a meaningful role as dinner companion and personal escort, while enjoying a delicious dinner, conversation and delightful entertainment. Every event has a unique theme and, over the years, our dining room has been transformed into everything from a Western rodeo to a Parisian cafe. This year, we’re visiting the islands with a Hawaiian-themed evening and luau. Our mighty team of volunteers and staff will transform the dining room, prepare a luau feast and ensure that every guest feels welcomed and special. There will also be live entertainment with plenty of opportunities to sing and dance.
Senior Costsiders relies on sponsors and escorts to help cover the cost of this special evening. Many of the seniors we invite come from the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, Seton Coastside Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility, and nearby board and care homes. For many of them, this is one of the only opportunities all year to enjoy a night out. Our escorts and sponsors play an important role by supporting the attendance of these participants and their volunteer escorts.
Funds raised through Seniors Night Out also help fund our ongoing on-site and home-delivered meals. In 2019 alone, Senior Coastsiders served and delivered over 20,000 meals to local seniors, and, although partially funded by San Mateo County, we rely heavily on donations to continue serving nutritious and delicious meals.
If you are interested in accompanying a senior and/or becoming a sponsor of Seniors Night Out, please call Senior Coastsiders at 726-9056 or visit our website at www.seniorcoastsiders.org. It is sure to be a night to remember!
Casey McClung is project coordinator at Senior Coastsiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.