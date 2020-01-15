“Dying to Make a Difference” is a story about the power we each hold to learn from our experience after the death of a loved one.
With honesty and humor, Mary's unexpected journey to heed life's call after her mother's death paints a picture of the possibilities and the pitfalls, including a vision of what's possible for our future when we each make the difference we are uniquely called to make — living and dying well.
The film airs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today. Call Senior Coastsiders at 726-9056 to reserve your spot.
Pescadero Opera comes to Half Moon Bay
From 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, Senior Coastsiders will host a presentation of “Cavalleria Rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni. (This is a film production, not a live performance.)
Local opera connoisseur Phyllis Neuman will give an introduction to the opera before the show, guiding attendees on what they will see and hear, and will provide any opera trivia available. Programs will be provided that include a synopsis of the opera.
The DVD includes English subtitles, and there’s always time for questions and discussion. Save the date for the next opera in Half Moon Bay, which will take place on Wednesday, March 25.
Take smartphone class
Having difficulty hearing or seeing on your smartphone? Attend a free training and learn how to make your phone louder and easier to hear, to send text messages, connect Bluetooth devices, operate basic functions and much more. Space is limited.
The course for iPhones is from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 23, and for Android at 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 13. Register by calling 726-9056.
Grief support series continues
Grief is one of life’s greatest challenges, yet it can also be a time of growth and opportunity. This Grief and Cultivating Resilience After Loss group is a semistructured, closed group where you can learn new ways to live with grief, cope with change and allow your loss to expand your life.
The group will meet weekly from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays starting Jan. 30 and ending March 19. Meetings will be held at Coastside Adult Day Health Center, 925 Main Street, Suite A, Call the CADHC to sign up or for more details at 726-5067.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.