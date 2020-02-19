Learn how to prepare for and respond in an emergency. This two-part class taught by fire Capt. Joe Santos will take place from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 4. Attendees must come to both classes.
The information will give you the tools and knowledge to deal with an emergency. Register by signing up with the Senior Coastsiders office or by emailing Casey McClung at cmcclung@seniorcoastsiders.org. Classes take place at the Senior Coastsiders office, 925 Main St., Half Moon Bay.
Participate in a listening session
Community members are invited to attend listening sessions and to share visions for the city’s priorities this upcoming year.
The purpose of these sessions is for Half Moon Bay City Council members to hear directly from the people who live and work here and gain a broad range of community input on what people feel are the critical priorities. The first listening session will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27 at the Senior Coastsiders building.
Lunch will be served at noon for those 60 and over.
Medicare Advantage presentation set
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on
March 4, a Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program community educator will explain the differences between the Medicare Advantage plans offered in San Mateo County, deadlines to change your coverage, and how to change your plan.
HICAP of San Mateo
County is a federal and
state funded program that provides unbiased information about Medicare and
how to supplement it. The gathering is at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St., Half Moon Bay.
