Seniors on the Coastside have been sheltering in place for more than a month, taking great care to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus. Most of them live alone, and their simple daily routines have been turned upside down.
They can’t sit down with friends for a hot meal in the Senior Coastsiders dining room. They can’t enjoy the easy camaraderie of the crafting group or the friendly competition of a bridge game. They can’t use the transport to pick up groceries or medications. And they can’t welcome family members or neighbors into their homes for a visit. Many of them are also feeling anxious and stressed with the uncertainty of whether they’ll stay healthy and how long this restrictive new normal will last.
At Senior Coastsiders, the mission is to improve the lives of seniors on the San Mateo County coast, and staff and volunteers are committed to doing just that, fully recognizing that during these unprecedented times, the challenges are different than they — and local seniors — have ever experienced before.
The staff has been working hard to fill the voids and meet the growing demand, which is staggering. The week of March 2, Senior Coastsiders delivered 256 meals from Montara to Half Moon Bay. The week of April 6, they delivered 1,195.
Administrative staff has been spending morning hours in the dining room, aka “command central” — washing fruit, packing, counting and re-counting the meals, and often grabbing loaded wagons to make deliveries. Board members have stepped up to help with meal prep and deliveries as well.
The good news is that they’re managing to keep up, and the main reason is clear and incredibly uplifting: People care.
“We could not do this without the generous contributions of time and resources from the Coastside community,” said Executive Director Sandi Winter. “And we, along with the seniors we serve, are grateful beyond measure.”
Here a few ways local businesses and individuals have helped:
Many of the regular, longtime volunteers are seniors themselves and are sheltering in place. Fortunately, more than 70 new volunteers have reached out to help since mid-March.
“My parents received meals on wheels from Senior Coastsiders, so deciding to volunteer with the program was easy,” says longtime volunteer Ed Odasz. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a time of uncertainty and stress for us all, but for high-risk seniors, concerns are intensified. Knowing that good meals will be delivered provides a sense of security and keeps them connected to our community. Homebound seniors are so grateful to receive a hot meal and friendly face.”
All volunteers have had to learn new routes and new protocols for kitchen work and meal deliveries, and they have adapted almost daily to the changing safety recommendations and increasing demand. When each meal is delivered, volunteers sanitize their hands, offer a warm greeting and make certain to check in to see how the recipient is doing — in terms of health and spirits.
More than two dozen volunteers have also been doing grocery shopping and/or picking up pharmacy prescriptions for seniors. City of Half Moon Bay staff members have volunteered as well, and Mission Hospice and Home Care put a call out to their wide network seeking additional volunteers.
Local restaurants have been making contributions to help enhance, and sweeten, the meal deliveries. Betsy del Fierro from It's Italia donated 200 servings of lasagna a week ago Friday and will be bringing another main course this week. She is accepting donations from restaurant patrons, which will be put 100 percent toward additional Senior Coastsiders meals in the weeks ahead.
“The people who are seniors now were young when I first moved here,” del Fierro explains. “Many of them I’ve known for almost 30 years. I grew up in Hawaii where we take care of our kupuna, our elders, and it’s something in life that I can’t ignore. It’s a voice telling me this is the right thing to do.
“Plus, when our customers donate to help, it makes them feel good, it keeps my employees working and it gets more food to the seniors,” she said. “Everybody wins.”
Jill Klein from The Barn has donated produce and chicken to supplement our meals. She also comes in and volunteers in the kitchen for five hours every Monday. Ratchanee Srikhao from Spice Me is donating vegetarian meals, helping Senior Coastsiders accommodate vegetarian requests; and Audrey Seaton from Small Town Sweets brought a beautiful array of Easter candies to distribute with the weekend meals.
Other gifts have been welcomed from the community as well. Fifty individuals made financial donations in March; people have loaned wagons for the meal delivery fleet; several crafty community members have made re-usable, washable masks for staff and volunteers; and Senior Coastsiders is welcoming emails with notes of encouragement, photos and drawings to include with the meal deliveries. If you have a story, drawing or note you’d like to share, please send it to letters@seniorcoastsiders.org.
Has all of this outpouring of generosity improved the lives of local seniors?
“It is making a big difference in my life,” says Colleen Sicard. “It's helping me stay in more, and that helps me stay safe. The meals are wonderful, and I think it's a great thing for all the seniors all around the coast. I really appreciate it.”
In these challenging times, it’s heartwarming to know that our Coastside community is stepping up and working together to help meet the needs of our elders.
Evenari is a regular contributor on behalf of Senior Coastsiders.
