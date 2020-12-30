For over 20 years, hard-working volunteers have toiled to bring the loneliest Coastsiders together for a cup of holiday cheer. Although the shelter-in-place order caused organizers from the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, I.D.E.S. Society and Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside to scale back, local seniors still celebrated the season by scooping up holiday treats.
In the past, prominent members of the Coastside community spent their Christmas morning cooking up a feast for members of the senior community who could not spend Christmas with their families. They could not gather this year due to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop Santa from paying a visit. Despite the gloomy weather, Santa (who looked somewhat like David Cline) doled out 200 care packages. Robert Fernandez and the I.D.E.S. Society members packed each goodie bag with homemade cookies, a two-pound box of candy donated by See’s Candy and a Christmas card handcrafted by Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside members.
Janie Bono James and Ed Watkins were onsite at the Coastside Adult Day Health Center on Christmas Day to ensure social distancing and to oversee the goodie bag distribution.
— Sarah Griego Guz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.