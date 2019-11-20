“It’s never too late to be what you might have been.” I stared at the quote by 19th century English novelist George Eliot. Speaking the words aloud, I heard a clear ring of truth in them that made me pause to consider their meaning.
Acting on impulse, I scribbled the words on a Post-it and stuck it on the bulletin board in my ceramic art studio where I’d see it every day.
Maybe this will change my life, I thought. Something needs to.
The year was 2008. I was in a rut. Not that my life wasn’t good. I’d been happily married for 25 years to a man I loved and respected. My adult sons were healthy and reasonably satisfied with their lives. I saw my wonderful grandson frequently. Our two little shelter dogs kept us active and out walking every day.
But at age 64, I was still running the same art-to-wear business I’d begun in the mid-1970s, after relocating to San Francisco as a divorced, single mom with two sons to support.
At first, making jewelry and selling it at craft fairs and as a San Francisco street artist was a fun job for an unemployed art teacher. I saw myself as a people person and an entrepreneur. Sophisticated Bay Area shoppers delighted in the opportunity to purchase artwork directly from an artist. I hadn’t planned on selling crafts for a living; but crafting paid the bills, and I took pride in earning a living from the products of my creativity.
Still, I discovered the downside to making production artwork for a living was that over time, pure intentions aside, money became the motivation for making the art. As I approached my 60s, although my business was successful, my fun job had become repetitious work, and I began experiencing a lost, unnurtured feeling — like when the love affair is still happening, but the passion has gone.
By the early 2000s, I realized that what was originally intended as a stop-gap job had turned into my entire career. In spite of my efforts to keep my designs fresh and new, I’d lost interest in what I was doing and yearned to move on. Only fear and practicality kept me clinging to the familiar patterns of what I’d done for so long.
How could I just stop, I asked myself? Wouldn’t that be quitting? Shouldn’t I try harder? And didn’t we need the money after all? Actually, my husband had a good job and we didn’t depend on my earnings.
Besides, what would I do with my time if I retired my business?
A lifetime ago, I’d wanted to write and I kept journals for years. But I couldn’t count on making money as a writer. Writing was just something I once loved to do.
The Post-it remained on my bulletin board where I saw and contemplated its meaning each time I entered my studio and sat down to work. I began keeping a journal again and jotting down bits of memoir. One day, instead of making jewelry to sell, I wrote a thousand-word story about my 6-foot-tall, potted avocado tree, which I decorated one year instead of buying an evergreen. I never bought a Christmas tree again. The story sounded pretty good to me, so I submitted it to a San Francisco newspaper, which not only published it, but sent me a check for $50.
That was December 2009. Encouraged, I signed up for a 10-week writing class and loved every minute of it! Over the next year, thanks to a supportive husband and my Social Security check, I permitted myself to stop making artwork, gradually selling off my inventory, freeing up my time to take more classes, and to join writing critique groups to help me hone my new craft.
I’ve completed dozens of stories about seminal moments in my life. Many have appeared in magazines, newspapers and online publications, as well as 11 “Chicken Soup for the Soul” anthologies.
Who says you can’t begin a new career at 65?
How ironic that my life was changed by a quotation that stated a simple truth in a way I could understand. Thanks for your wisdom, George Eliot. You were right. “It’s never too late to be what you might have been.”
Lynn Sunday is a Half Moon Bay writer who participates in the Senior Coastsiders writers group.
