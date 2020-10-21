Most languages have sayings. One of my favorite sayings, that I first heard when I moved to the United States from Africa, is, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” Lemons suggest sourness or difficulty in life; making lemonade is turning them into something positive.
An African idiom in the Xhosa language that I find very helpful when things feel burdensome is “Indlovu ayisindwa ngumboko wayo.” I encourage you to try reading that out loud — it’s pronounced phonetically just as it is written. This saying literally means, “An elephant is not burdened by its trunk,” and refers to the belief that you will never be given a task that is too difficult for you to handle.
That’s worth remembering as our Coastside community continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, poor air quality, struggles with structural racism and inequality — not to mention anxiety about the upcoming elections.
In times like these it’s more important than ever to take care of yourself. The American Psychological Association has 10 tips that may help us better face life’s uncertainties:
1. Be kind to yourself
2. Reflect on past successes
3. Develop new skills
4. Limit exposure to news
5. Avoid dwelling on things you can’t control
6. Take your own advice
7. Engage in self-care
8. Seek support from those you trust
9. Control what you can
10. Ask for help
It’s also important to ensure you have a healthy mind and body by eating right, getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water and engaging in regular physical activity. Make time for yourself — even if it's just simple things like reading a good book or listening to your favorite music and accept help from supportive friends and family. This can improve your ability to manage stress.
Another way of taking care of yourself is being prepared for an emergency, including Public Safety Power Shutoffs:
- Have an evacuation plan – and remember to include your pets.
- Keep important contact numbers accessible, including family, friends and service providers. Keep your car’s gas tank full. Pack an emergency “go bag” that has water, medications, toiletries, important documents, clothes, and a flashlight.
- Update your insurance policy to include all your possessions.
- Stay informed by signing up for notifications from the county.
Senior Coastsiders is partnering with PG&E and Peninsula Clean Energy on programs designed to support our community during any power shut-off events. The PG&E program ensures that vulnerable homebound seniors, who live in designated high fire-threat districts, can be supplied with one additional meal per day and receive early notification of upcoming power outages, so they will have time to charge items and make plans.
We’re working with Peninsula Clean Energy to provide home backup battery donations to individuals who rely on electricity to power a medical device and live in a high fire-threat area or lost power during two or more PSPS events. If you, or someone you know, would benefit from either of these programs, contact Casey at Senior Coastsiders by calling 726-9056.
If all this seems too much, then there is another elephant-related saying that might be helpful: “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” Definitely not to be taken literally, it means that everything in life that seems daunting, overwhelming, and even impossible can be accomplished gradually by taking on just a little at a time.
Stay safe.
Sandi Winter is executive director of Senior Coastsiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.