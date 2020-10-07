The recent wildfire that devastated our southern neighbors has brought the effects of climate change closer to home, and we know that the warming climate will continue to make events like this worse. But, as individuals and as a community, we can work together to reduce the emissions that lead to climate change.
Additionally, with the development of climate action plans adopted by San Mateo County and the city of Half Moon Bay, our individual and community actions can have greater impact.
Through planned workshops running from Oct. 15-29, the county and city will hear ideas, concerns and priorities for improving life in coastal communities and reducing pollution sources contributing to climate change. The County Community Climate Action Plan and the City of Half Moon Bay Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) will set goals and strategies to reduce the pollution that causes climate change and increase the quality of life for all residents.
In the fall of 2019, supported by a San Mateo County Climate Ready SMC Pilot Project grant, Senior Coastsiders partnered with the city, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, and the Youth Leadership Institute to hold a series of climate action presentations and workshops that are helping inform the city’s development of a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
As this plan continues to evolve, the work and community involvement also continues. This October, these groups will resume that work with the city as well as the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability by holding additional workshops and presentations with a specific focus on greenhouse gas emissions and how, as a community, we can reduce them.
There are six virtual meetings planned over Zoom during the month of October. All workshops are geared for attendees from both Half Moon Bay and the unincorporated Coastside (Montara, Moss Beach, Princeton, El Granada, Miramar, La Honda, Loma Mar, San Gregorio and Pescadero).
The kickoff event, open to all, will be held at 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, with city and county staff. The event will take place in English with live Spanish translation; an opportunity for breakout group conversation in Spanish will also be available. Then, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, you can join to hear and share knowledge with local high school students with the Youth Climate Ambassadors and Heirs to Our Oceans. This workshop is also open to the general public to share ideas, and there is no age restriction to attend.
From 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 21, the city and county will work with Senior Coastsiders, Nancy Margulies and Anne Adams to conduct an interactive World Café-style workshop to brainstorm and collaborate on solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
ALAS will facilitate two workshops, on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29; both are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Oct. 22 workshop will be run in Spanish and the whole family is invited to attend. The Oct. 29 workshop will focus on ALAS youth and will be run in English with Spanish translation available.
Finally, Sustainable Pescadero will co-host a meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. All workshops will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
With so many options, the community will have ample opportunity to be involved in one or more of the workshops, and every attendee will be entered into a raffle. The intention is to better understand the priorities and learn from the ideas of Coastside residents during the series.
Registration for these events can be accessed at the county’s website at https://tinyurl.com/ClimateActionWorkshops, the city’s website at http://www.hmbcity.com/caap or by going to http://www.seniorcoastsiders.org
We can help shape city and county policies that will curb emissions for our community, state, and world. And together, we can have the greatest impact. Be sure to join in for as many of these workshops as you wish.
To learn more about the current San Mateo County climate change efforts, go to https://www.smcsustainability.org/climate-change. To learn about city of Half Moon Bay efforts, visit www.hmbcity.com/caap.
Hope Atmore is the program manager for Senior Coastsiders.
