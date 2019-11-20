  1. Home
  2. Senior Living

Presented by the Half Moon Bay Review, Senior Coastsiders and other sponsors, the Senior Living Fair provides an afternoon of resources, networking and information to local seniors. 

More than a dozen exhibitors will speak to patrons and hand out pamphlets during the free, educational event. Additionally, five half-hour presentations are planned on various topics, including nutrition, exercise and mobility, cannabis education, advance directives and planned giving.

For a full list of speakers and descriptions, go to seniorcoastsiders.org/upcoming

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments