Presented by the Half Moon Bay Review, Senior Coastsiders and other sponsors, the Senior Living Fair provides an afternoon of resources, networking and information to local seniors.
More than a dozen exhibitors will speak to patrons and hand out pamphlets during the free, educational event. Additionally, five half-hour presentations are planned on various topics, including nutrition, exercise and mobility, cannabis education, advance directives and planned giving.
For a full list of speakers and descriptions, go to seniorcoastsiders.org/upcoming.
