The coast is blessed with an age-friendly community, and Coastside Adult Day Health Center is home-away-from-home for many who are frail, elderly, or disabled.
The center offers “tender loving care” in abundance. There is an all-inclusive, structured day health care program. Services consist of nursing, personal care and medication monitoring. Physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy are available as well as social services, a memory enhancement program, and help with nutrition and transportation.
The goal is to help people age in place, according to the center staff.
As an example, Executive Director Janie Bono James says the center has a client who is 58 years old. He has been in a wheelchair for 10 years, due to a stroke. He has been coming to the center for a few years.
With all the help of therapy he has received at the center, he can now walk from the physical therapy room to the lunchroom with minimal assistance.
“The delight in that man’s face was priceless,” she said.
A 95-year-old woman lives independently on campus and walks to CADHC from her apartment using her walker. She loves to crochet scarves for the staff at Christmastime.
Then there is the 72-year-old man who lives with his sister after suffering a stroke and relies on his
family for some of his needs, but he independently takes RediCoast to the center and participates in a variety of social and
cognitively stimulating activities. He loves playing
poker and takes delight in teaching his peers how to play. He was a professional poker player.
Another success, a 65-year-old woman with severe dementia got up and danced to music recently.
Everyone has a story to tell. The staff at CADHC makes it their business to listen.▪
