It is Christmas. I am 75 and the halls no longer ring with bells and laughter.
I realize I am alone mainly as a result of my own choices. My daughters, siblings, nieces and nephews are spread out all over the United States; I choose to live here. I could travel to be with some of them, but I no longer have the urge and energy to deal with packing and airports. It seems too much work. So that leaves me with the challenge to accept “life on life’s terms” and create my own happiness for today.
When I speak with some of them on the phone, it lightens the gray cloud a bit. I speak with an ex-lover who wonders where all the loves of the past have gone. I think they are still with me. I visualize a large Christmas tree with lots of lighted ornaments, some bright and far forward like the octogenarian neighbors with whom I will exchange gifts and cider today.
Then there are some farther back, still bright with the love we have shared. There are my beautiful daughters with the shadows of the grandchildren they never had. Then there is the faint image of my ex-husband, a beautiful ornament I will always love, but hidden so far back in the dark branches that I realize I may never speak with him again. I may never know if he cherishes the memories the way that I do.
My mother is a bright light shining from the back branches with a light so warm and golden it could never be dimmed. Hers is the light from which I gathered all the love that I have to give to others today.
There are many other important ornaments hidden in the darkness — loves I cherish but may never see again. So, it comes back to me to accept “life on life’s terms” and concentrate on my gratitude for those close by, for my home, my little dog and the beautiful world in which I have chosen to live.
Meg Redden is a participant in the Senior Coastsiders creative writing group. She also volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels.
