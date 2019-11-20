Senior Coastsiders is planning a celebration for holidays and birthdays in November and December.
The third Thursday in November, Nov. 21, will be an early Thanksgiving dinner and the third Thursday of December, Dec. 19, will be an early holiday lunch. Both come with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and all the fixings.
Senior Coastsiders is not taking reservations this year and will be first come, first served. There’s plenty for everyone. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon at 925 Main St., Half Moon Bay.
Also note: Senior Coastsiders will be closed Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.
