The Coastside Adult Day Health Center said on Friday that it had transitioned to “a center without walls.”
What that means is that the center, dedicated to helping frail elderly and adults with physical or mental issues remain independent, is doing its best to bring its Half Moon Bay-based services into the homes of clients.
Nurses are now calling and performing risk assessments, health checks and other monitoring over the phone. They make sure the client has food and medications and is in a good environment. In addition, social workers will call to make sure caregivers aren’t over-stressed and that the home life is good through the crisis. The center’s activity director will send word games, art projects and other things to do during the shelter-in-place timeframe.
“We’ve launched into a new world with endless opportunities that can assist us with our goal,” said Executive Director Janie Bono James in a prepared release.
Anyone who needs CADHC services is asked to call 726-5067.
— from staff reports
