All of the following events will be hosted at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. Call the agency office with any questions at 726-9056.
*Flu Shot Clinic, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 7. The CVS flu shot clinic will take place in the Senior Coastsiders' lobby. Flu shots may be covered by Medicare or MediCal. Please bring insurance card to the clinic. Stop by the Senior Coastsiders office to pick up a vaccine consent form prior to clinic day.
*Transcendental Meditation presentation, 11 a.m. to noon, Nov. 12. Learn how TM can help anyone have a more creative and successful career and life with expert, Michael Yankaus, co-director of the Transcendental Meditation Center, Silicon Valley.
*Pescadero Opera is bringing opera to Half Moon Bay, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 13. Senior Coastsiders will host a film presentation of Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci.” Local opera connoisseur Phyllis
Neuman will guide the opera experience.
*Holiday Craft Fair, 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 16. The Holiday Craft Fair will showcase many talented older adults and others in the community. Do your holiday shopping while supporting Senior Coastsiders and local artists. For more information or to participate as a vendor, contact 726-9056.
*Get organized with Denise Krauss, 11 a.m. to noon, Nov. 19. Krauss is a mom, coach and professional organizer who specializes in seniors that are downsizing, and is also a trained grief coach. She has some organizing and downsizing tips and will also briefly cover the subject of grief and mourning as an individual process.
*Movie Night with Mission Hospice and Home Care, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 19. “Go In Peace” explores how patients with past trauma — especially veterans — can face their own mortality in different ways. This film explains how environment can trigger trauma in a patient, and how caregivers can create a safe environment conducive to healing. Participation is free, but registration is required. Call 726-9056 to register. The movie will be followed by a question-and-answer period.
