Telling your story: A guided journey
Have you always wanted to tell your story but didn’t know where to start? Then Senior Coastsiders in Half Moon Bay has a workshop for you.
This engaging class will guide you through a series of fun and thought-provoking questions to help you share meaningful memories and experiences from your life so far, not only for yourself but for friends and family. Included in the workshop are helpful handouts as well as time to share with others in the group moments that have touched your life.
The group will meet for two 45-minute sessions at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 at Senior Coastsiders, 925 Main St.
The class is free and the facilitator is Sarah Hurd. Call (650) 726-9056 or stop by the Senior Coastsiders office to reserve your spot.
Presentation with the Alzheimer's
Association
Effective Communication Strategies teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication by someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Participants leave with strategies for meaningful connection with people in early, middle and late stage dementia.
The presentation will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Senior Coastsiders. The event is free, but registration is required. Call (650) 726-9056 or stop by the Senior Coastsiders office to reserve your spot.
September is
National Senior Center month
Senior Coastsiders has a wide variety of events taking place in September to celebrate National Senior Center Month. Whether you're looking for opportunities for yourself or a friend/family member, we'd love to see you at 925 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
For the latest updates, please check out our website at call us at (650) 726-9056 or visit the website, seniorcoastsiders.org.
