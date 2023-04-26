Judaism has had a lot to say about aging.
In the Bible, Noah’s grandfather Methuselah, after whom a local redwood tree was named, lived to the age of 969. Abraham, the first Jew, lived to the age of 175, and Moses lived to 120.
Many books have since been written about the wisdom of our elders and the honor they deserve. Sadly, in contemporary American culture, we see more pity than respect for elders.
The good news is that here on the Coastside, we are way ahead of the curve when it comes to valuing our seniors and their contributions to the welfare of our community. The Coastside Jewish Community is one of many local faith-based and nonprofit organizations in which seniors play a critically important role.
First of all, Jewish values have long been passed on “l’dor vador — from generation to generation.” This intergenerational transmission has kept our traditions and values alive for thousands of years.
Secondly, we view life as a journey. This is beautifully expressed in a well-known poem by Rabbi Alvin Fine, who served San Francisco’s Congregation Emanu-El from 1948 to 1964. He wrote that “… life is a journey, a going, a growing from stage to stage: from childhood to maturity and youth to old age; from innocence to awareness and ignorance to knowing; from foolishness to discretion and then perhaps, to wisdom ...”
Along these lines, I have already quoted another teacher, Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi, who wrote a book with the title, “From Age-ing to Sage-ing.” In it, he describes “a revolutionary approach to growing older,” which is based on the time-honored Jewish view that we progress through stages, with the final act of “sage-ing” being the most important.
Our Coastside Jewish Community follows this approach in the way it is comprised of four progressively related affinity groups. The first group is our Family Chavurah, which lays the foundation for the healthy emotional/social, intellectual, and spiritual development of our youngest members.
After undergoing the rite of passage known as the B. Mitzvah, students typically become active in our Community Chavurah, which supports internal community-building efforts as well as engagement with the broader community around social justice issues.
In concert with our active role in civic affairs, we also recognize the value of lifelong learning. Our Adult Learning Chavurah supports the pursuit of understanding and the acquisition of both knowledge and wisdom.
The refinement of character that comes from engagement in any of these activities leads to what Reb Zalman called “Sage-ing.” Our Spirituality Chavurah supports this process and helps us cultivate the deep sense of fellowship that is often found in spiritual communities.
Judaism has its cultural and ethnic elements, but it is primarily a vehicle for the transmission of values, and the most central value that we aim to pass on “from generation to generation” is the understanding that the world — and life itself — is sacred. This understanding naturally engenders a reverence for life and a respect for others, regardless of their faith, race, sexual identity, or age. And so, whether you are Jewish or not, all who resonate with this progressive approach to life are welcome to join us on this journey — from Age-ing to Sage-ing!
Rabbi Moshe Heyn is the spiritual leader of the Coastside Jewish Community. For more information, see https://www.coastsidejewishcommunity.org/ or email Moshe at RabbiCJC@gmail.com.
