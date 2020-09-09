After Farallone View Elementary School was vandalized this week — marking the second graffiti incident at the school this summer — local school officials are working to install security cameras on campus.
Principal Amy McVicker said she’s in the process of gathering community feedback before installing cameras to the exteriors of the buildings. In the spring, the Cabrillo Unified School District’s governing board reviewed and approved the camera technology, but required schools to confer with their school site councils, families and students at the older grade level sites before moving ahead with installation. Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said he hopes cameras can serve as a deterrent to crime and also to help provide evidence and documentation toward any investigation.
Sheriff’s Office Detective Rosemerry Blanskwade said both incidents from this summer are still under investigation and that there are no suspects. She said because residents worked to cover up the damage as soon as possible after the first case of vandalism, the Sheriff’s Office hasn't been able to determine if the two are related.
“We don’t have all the pieces, so we can’t tell if they’re connected,” Blankswade said.
After graffiti cropped up overnight at the Montara school last week, residents reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office and got to work covering up some of the more profane messages and drawings. This time, deputies were able to survey the damage and discuss mitigation measures for the future with McVicker.
“We are so fortunate to have community members who are so active,” McVicker said.
Montara resident Loree Kappes said as soon as she saw photos of graffiti at the school, she loaded up her car and headed over to clean it up without a second thought. She was able to cover the “most disturbing images” with some primer in just about two hours. Later, the school’s custodial staff came by to repaint the buildings.
“My heart sank at the thought of young children having to look at that, for any amount of time,” Kappes wrote.
Montara resident Andrea Higdon took photos of the damage and forwarded them to the Sheriff’s Office. She has young kids who attend the school and said she is grateful that the messages are gone.
“It looks much better, so I'm very thankful,” Higdon said.
Blankswade said there is evidence that graffiti has increased substantially across the county since the start of the pandemic. She said she understands kids might be more likely to vandalize while young people have more idle time during remote school. Higdon said just from looking at the content of the graffiti, she guesses kids are behind the vandalism.
“It does look like it’s middle schoolers,” Higdon said. “There is stuff that’s graphic but other stuff that's elementary.”
