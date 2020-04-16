April 15 was Will Vargas’ 16th birthday, and it was unlike any other. It’s safe to say the highlight came at exactly 6 p.m., when local friends and family paraded by the family’s Half Moon Bay home in more than a dozen cars.
The cars were adorned with bright posters and colorful banners, all displaying a happy birthday wish. Horns blared and passengers cheered as the procession slowly continued down the street.
While a global pandemic has upended the economy and residents are stuck sheltering at home, celebrations can feel hard to come by. It is hard to celebrate a birthday. Kids are unable to hang in close proximity to friends and family while their daily routine and social interactions have been altered dramatically.
A quick internet search for birthdays during this shelter-in-place reveals a variety of ideas, from virtual gatherings to creative games. One trend is a motorcade of cars driven by caring friends and family like the noisy one that made its way in front of the Vargas home on Wednesday.
Will’s mother, Darcy, organized the surprise on Facebook, and he had no idea what was coming.
The strong display of personal affection from so many people at once caught him off guard. He was not the only one crying as the cars and cheers kept on coming. Jeanne Vargas, Will’s grandmother, was first in line.
“Even thinking about it right now makes me emotional,” she said the next day. “All the kids needing to see and be around each other, it’s hard for a lot of kids.”
After the cars passed his house for the second time, the well-wishers got out and taped their homemade signs to the fence. That night, Vargas, a sophomore at Half Moon Bay High School, contacted every person who drove down the street to thank them.
“I’m so grateful for my friends and my family,” Vargas said. “They all mean the world to me. It was hard to see them while quarantined because I just wanted to hug them.”
