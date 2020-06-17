Position: Sales Representative

Department: Advertising

Reports To: Publisher. Send application materials to customerservice@hmbreview.com

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Maintain good relationships with client base to ensure continuous business growth.

2. Ensure deadlines for ad creative & production. Check layout & ad placement of all products.

3. Hit daily sales call and email numbers to achieve short & long term sales revenue goals.

4. Stay current on sales strategies to bring in new revenue opportunities.

5. Keep all marketing materials and sales tools current.

Experience: Sales and computer skills are a huge plus, but it is the personality that makes this position successful. We are open to training the right candidate who is interested in a sales career.

Other Qualifications: Must be extremely organized and detail oriented. Should be good with different personalities and ready to make quick decisions. Must be aware or willing to learn all aspects of getting the final product to press on deadline (sales, ads, production, content, etc.).

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000.00 - $65,000.00 per year

COVID-19 considerations: We will begin the interview process over the phone and if both parties decide to take it to the next level, we will schedule a video conference interview.

Experience:

  • Advertising Sales: 2 years (Preferred)

Location:

  • Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 (Required)

License:

  • California Drivers License (Required)

Language:

  • English (Required)

Work authorization:

  • United States (Required)

Additional Compensation:

  • Commission
  • Bonuses

Work Location:

  • One location

Benefits:

  • Health insurance
  • Dental insurance
  • Vision insurance
  • Retirement plan
  • Paid time off

Paid Training:

  • Yes

Schedule:

  • Monday to Friday
  • Day shift
  • 8 hour shift

Company's website:

www.hmbreview.com

Company's Facebook page:

Benefit Conditions:

  • Waiting period may apply
  • Only full-time employees eligible

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments