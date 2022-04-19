Reviewing the redraw
To view previous draft maps and review the redistricting process, visit drawhmb.org.
To view past Redistricting Advisory Committee meetings, visit half-moon-bay.ca.us/787/Redistricting-Advisory-Committee
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 5:31 am
Reviewing the redraw
To view previous draft maps and review the redistricting process, visit drawhmb.org.
To view past Redistricting Advisory Committee meetings, visit half-moon-bay.ca.us/787/Redistricting-Advisory-Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.