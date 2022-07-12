Though much work has been done in and around El Granada to fortify the neighborhood against wildfire, residents are still eager to learn more about the latest updates and strategies fire experts are rolling out as another dry summer begins.
That much was made clear last week when more than 40 people attended the San Mateo Resource Conservation District’s online presentation on its El Granada Wildfire Resiliency Scoping Project. The project is a monthslong effort to identify the biggest fire risks to the town and assess how to deal with them. Concerned El Granadans are hoping it will be a rough blueprint for the community’s wildfire resilience efforts for years to come.
“This really helps us refine where we might be most effective in making investments to protect the community,” RCD Executive Director Kellyx Nelson said.
The RCD’s plan began in December 2021, and it held a public meeting in January. It had multiple partners advising on the project, including former San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley’s office, Cal Fire, San Mateo County Fire Department, Coastside Fire Protection District, Midcoast Community Council, and the San Mateo County Parks Department.
The hills behind El Granada are part of a Cal Fire-designated Very High Fire Severity Zone. Of key concern to many residents is the dense vegetation topped by highly flammable eucalyptus trees. There are 122 acres of eucalyptus in various residential areas, and in Quarry Park that number grows to 314 acres of eucalyptus.
After taking into account a variety of weather, humidity, vegetation and topography data, the models that RCD and lead consultant Panorama Environmental compiled showed something neither team expected. The Deer Creek drainage area posed the biggest fire risk in El Granada and would benefit the most from fuel reduction work compared to other areas around the town.
“The unbiased model wasn’t showing Quarry Park as much of a hazard as people might have thought, including me,” Nelson said. “This was a very big surprise for me and definitely not the assumption I was operating under.”
The reason the Deer Creek drainage scored high is that it’s close to properties along El Granada Boulevard and funnels northeast Diablo winds into dense vegetation and into the neighborhood, said Rita Wilke, a senior manager at Panorama Environmental.
The assessment showed plenty of high fire risk near homes that border Quarry Park. But the middle of the park scored lower on risk and “treatment effectiveness” than other areas. Researchers theorized that the bowled topography of the park provided wind protection, and there could be an eddy wind effect at the top of the park’s ridgeline. Computer models simulated 7,500 ignitions, without suppression efforts, across the hills behind El Granada. Researchers wanted to learn how much at risk homes and critical infrastructure were during the most likely fire weather scenario. “Diablo winds” are hot, dry winds from the northeast that typically occur in the Bay Area during the spring and fall. This happens less frequently but creates a more intense blaze, Wilke said.
RCD and Panorama Environmental then came up with 17 conceptual projects, each averaging around 200 acres, based on how effective reduction would help reduce fire risk. Some projects overlap with existing fuel reduction work.
The assessment doesn’t limit the way future projects could be designed or implemented. Wilke noted the study didn’t take into account the absolute worst-case scenario, like a raging crown fire. Rather, it was a series of more likely scenarios based on observed weather events. The study also didn’t focus on structure-to-structure ignition, nor did it include design and permitting costs for projects. Some residents questioned why the RCD didn’t account for fire suppression or mitigation efforts, like defensible space, in residential areas. Staff said the results don’t mean defensible space and home hardening are ineffective, but modeling scenarios of all of El Granada would be another task entirely.
“Once a fire gets into a community, there are so many factors at play,” said Mike Cartmill, forester at Vibrant Planet who consulted on the data. “It can get complex quickly. Home hardening helps, but it doesn’t prevent structure-to-structure transmission, but neither does fuel reduction work in the forest.”
(3) comments
Get rid of the trees that are old and dangerous along the creek. Also, they should re-route Deer Creek so it goes across the Burnim strip so it dumps out at Turkey Overflow (just south of the rip rap at Surfers Beach) instead of both sides of the boat launch (where it has to be dredged and moved). Derrrrrrr!!!
Are there maps?
Thanks for the story. Is there a map of the Deer Creek drainage area which is at high risk? That would be helpful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.