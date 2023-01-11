Coastsiders awoke to another dreary, rainy day on Wednesday. Mostly light to moderate rainfall was expected through the afternoon today adding another half to three-quarters of an inch to the January deluge.
Rain was expected to ease through the evening on Wednesday and there was only a 20 percent chance of rain during the daylight hours on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a Wind Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. today. Forecasters are expecting sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph on the coast and in the Santa Cruz Mountains. That will undoubtedly lead to more trees toppling in the already saturated ground and more power outages. Parts of the Coastside have already been without power for more than a week.
There’s more: The National Weather Service says dangerous surf peaks again Thursday heading into the weekend. A High Surf Advisory takes effect beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday from the North Bay to Big Sur. Expect breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet. That could lead to a repeat of damage that occurred along the coast a week ago.
Coastside infrastructure has proved creaky over the last two weeks. There have been numerous road closures due to flooding, mudslides and downed trees. While power seems to have returned across most of the San Mateo County coast for now, outages have been long-lasting, particularly on the South Coast and pockets of the Midcoast. And on Tuesday, cable and internet connections blinked off in the afternoon.
(2) comments
Here in Half Moon Bay (Arleta Park) we have benefited from some preventative maintenance by the City, and so far (crossing fingers) we've had power, internet, and no flooding. Very grateful!
Love this weather. Slow down and enjoy the gift.
