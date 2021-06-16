With Father’s Day approaching, it’s time to ask why the best-known purveyor of family films paints such a negative picture of dads.
“Uncle” Walt Disney ingratiated himself to American families each Sunday in the 1960s with his “Wonderful World of Color,” but there weren’t a lot of dads in the colorful cast. Mickey was Uncle Mickey to his three nephews, as Uncle Donald Duck was to Huey, Dewey, and the unfortunately named Louie. Donald, hot-headed and nearly unintelligible, had his own uncle, Scrooge, a well-spoken, wealthy Scotsman (Scotsduck?), whom you’d think would have paid for his nephew’s diction and anger-management coaching.
Goofy was a dad, having a son, Max, though he may not be an ideal role model.
We can’t blame Uncle Walt for some of the borrowed plots in which the main character has no father — “Snow White,” “Cinderella,” “Jungle Book,” “Sword in the Stone,” “Aladdin” — or ineffective dads with bit parts — “Sleeping Beauty,” “Aladdin” again for Jasmine’s brainwashed Sultan, or “Tangled” in which neither parent speaks.
Having acquired the “Star Wars” tales long after Luke Skywalker met his ill-disposed father, Disney’s use of the Vader-Luke plot line was set in stone, but the House of Mouse bears the full blame for the ultimate daddy dismissal, Kylo Ren/Ben’s patricide of beloved character Han Solo. Maybe he misunderstood the Skywalker family tradition of cutting off hands and thought it was “cutting off Han.” (Han Solo is ranked No. 14 on the American Film Institute’s Top 100 heroes. He also bears a remarkable resemblance to No. 2, Indiana Jones.)
I don’t suggest rewatching “The Force Awakens” this Father’s Day.
There are Disney films with positive father figures, notably “The Lion King,” in which the tables are turned and the uncle is the villain, but give credit for that plot to Shakespeare (“Hamlet”), not Disney. It’s only a coincidence that James Earl Jones voiced both Vader and Mufasa. Or is it?
Then there are the stories about the drama parents face when their children chart their own paths. Perhaps she runs off with the wrong guy — “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Pocahontas,” “Aladdin,” “Tangled” — or wrong crowd (“Pinocchio”). But in true Disney form there’s always a happy ending, because, as they say in “Sleeping Beauty,” “true love conquers all.”
There’s no point in going Freudian and guessing whether Uncle Walt and George Lucas had daddy issues. Stories need dramatic tension to keep a reader’s or viewer’s interest. “The happy family went on a picnic on a perfect summer day” sounds nice, but lacks the tension of, “Will Ariel give away her voice and trade her fins for legs to escape her father’s restrictions?”
To summarize, fathers in the Disneyverse have gotten a bad rap. When we’re in the show at all we are depicted as disposable or inept.
Or just plain Goofy.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com hopes that all fathers, grandfathers, fathers-in-law, foster fathers, father figures, and, yes, uncles and their families enjoy a picnic on a perfect summer day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.