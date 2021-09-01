Visitors swarm to the Coastside each weekend, coming to enjoy our local diversions, including the beaches, the farms, the restaurants, and, of course, our annual Running of the Goats on Main Street. Soon a new local attraction will open its doors, the Coastal Museum of Unnatural History.
Located conveniently at the corner of Plover and Nuthatch, the Museum of Unnatural History has not been opened to the public due to Department of Mental Health safety precautions, fabrications being so contagious. The opening is set for April 1, 2022. For now, a short virtual tour is available online at www.just kidding.net. Here’s a preview.
- Dinosaurs and people. The Museum has an actual diorama (or dino-rama) of humans living alongside playful dinosaurs. No scary Jurassic Park scenes in this dino-show, just good clean fun during the Hanna-Barb Era. Yabba-dabba doo!
- The Loch Ness Lobster. We’ve all heard of the Loch Ness Monster, and have seen the definitive scientific proof of Nessie’s existence: a grainy photo of what appears to be a bent spoon raising its handle above the icy water. Many a Scotsman has sworn to the truth of the fabled Loch Ness Lobster, usually after several rounds of Glenlivet. Some say the gigantic crustacean is as large as a bus, others say, “Nae, laddie, yer bum’s oot the windae, ye eejit!”
- More giants. There is abundant proof in learned documentaries of giant mutant versions of everyday fauna. These include ants, leeches, grasshoppers, mantises, spiders, scorpions, rats, octopi, Gila monsters and other lizards, gorillas, rabbits, crocodiles, moths, starfish, a 50-foot-tall woman, and a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Naturally, the Unnatural Museum cannot display full-scale replicas of these fantastic creatures, but it has a collection of the documentaries for viewing.
- Elvis: Wanted dead or alive. Elvis lives on, notwithstanding the huge stone slab at Graceland bearing his name. Reportedly, he died of a drug overdose while on a toilet — The King on the throne, so to speak. But at the Unnatural History Museum you’ll see indisputable photographic and video proof of Elvis on stage, signing autographs, and officiating at weddings years after his supposed demise on Aug. 16, 1977. Miraculously, he appears at these events in both his “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Burning Love” personas. Long live the King!
- Roswell and UFOs. Much has been written, filmed and made up about the “Roswell Incident,” as the discovery in 1947 of metal trash in the desert has been aggrandized. Dr. Bancroft Smoot, a professor of linguistics at Coastside Community College, believes he has the answer. An alien craft had been ordered to attack Roswell, but during the descent a fight broke out over which Roswell was the target: Roswell, South Dakota; Colorado; Idaho; Alabama; Ohio; Georgia; or New Mexico? As the crew battled for control of the ship, it crashed.
Dr. Smoot’s dramatic recreation of the disaster is made entirely of used hub caps.
Don’t miss the new museum once it opens. It’s unbelievable!
Some people will believe anything, even Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com.
