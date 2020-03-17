There’s nothing funny to say this week. People are afraid of getting sick, of losing loved ones, of losing money. What I can say is that we aren’t alone, even if we have to stand at least six feet apart, and that brave voices of the past and present are with us as guides toward recovery.
“Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear — not absence of fear,” Mark Twain. A more recent philosopher agreed, “‘Fearless’ is living in spite of those things that scare you to death,” Taylor Swift. If fear reminds us to frequently and thoroughly wash our hands, it’s doing us a favor.
“Fear sometimes stops you from doing stupid things. But it can also stop you from doing creative or exciting or experimental things. The control and understanding of our personal fears is one of the most important undertakings in our life,” Helen Mirren.
“The only real prison is fear, and the only real freedom is freedom from fear,” wrote Aung San Suu Kyi, a prisoner of conscience. As Eleanor Roosevelt put it, “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I have lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.’ You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”
Social distancing — that six-foot space between people — seems impossible in a modern society. But last week a study in Washington state projected that new infections in the state between now and April 7 could be reduced by social distancing from 25,000 to 1,700, and deaths from those infections reduced from 400 to 30. Many more of us can “live through this horror,” as the first lady/social crusader put it, if we simply respect each other’s space.
Knowledge, like the six-feet-separation rule, will get society through this. “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less,” Marie Curie. Along the same line, though with less science, “Fear is a question: What are you afraid of, and why? Just as the seed of health is in illness, because illness contains information, your fears are a treasure house of self-knowledge if you explore them,” Marilyn Ferguson, New Age author. Or, for those supported by their faith, “Courage is fear that has said its prayers,” Dorothy Bernard, actress.
We also have each other to lean on (figuratively). “For the most part, fear is nothing but an illusion. When you share it with someone else, it tends to disappear,” Marilyn C. Barrick, psychologist, author. Saying “I’m afraid” is a sign of strength, not weakness: the strength to recognize and express your apprehensions, to admit to vulnerability, to offer others the chance to help.
As we hope for a cure, let’s keep one another in good emotional health, adding the power of positive thinking to our healthy habits.
louie@hmbreview.com
