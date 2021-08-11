My imaginary friend, Jack, was bemoaning his work life while we sat at adjacent barstools.
“I’m telling you, Louie, it’s degrading! There’s no humanity at the office. The boss treats me like a dog!”
“Well, Jack, it doesn’t help that your last name is Russell.”
“Like I’ve never heard that before.”
“So, what does the boss say that’s so dehumanizing?”
“Let me tell you ...”
(Our scene shifts to the day before, in one of those hazy, wavy patterns they use on TV to signal a flashback.)
Jack: Good morning, Boss.
Boss: Oh, hi, Jack. Let’s talk in my office. COME.
(Moments later.)
Boss: Make yourself comfortable, Jack. SIT. There’s bad news. BAD, BAD news.”
Jack: What is it?
Boss: Our sales are OFF. OFF, way OFF! You must be QUIET about this. No need to start the other employees running for the door.
Jack: How about me? Is my job safe?
Boss: You STAY.
Jack: How will you keep it a secret?
Boss: WATCH ME! I’ll keep it QUIET, and you SPEAK about it only when I tell you to RELEASE it.
Jack: I’m not sure I can do that, sir. They have a right to know.
Boss: A right to know? See HERE, I may not have an accounting degree, but I know who signs your paychecks. Now you stay in step with me, HEEL and toe, and once we get through this rough patch there will be a nice reward for you. WHO WANTS A TREAT, Jack?”
Jack: Those people are my friends.
Boss: NO, Jack. Get DOWN off your high horse. You WAIT and see. Now FETCH me that red folder on my credenza, DROP IT here on my desk, then look inside. It’s a signed check for $50,000, made out to you, Jack Russell. ... Hey, “Jack Russell,” I just realized you have a dog name. WHO’S A GOOD BOY, Jack?
Jack: Yah, I get that one all the time. The name wasn’t my idea. My parents could have just named me John Russell and let people figure the joke out for themselves. I may still change it.
Boss: LEAVE IT as it is. You can be my ATTACK dog. So, what do you say, Jack. Shall we SHAKE on it?
(The scene fades out, the flashback sequence over. Back to today at the bar.)
“What did you do, Jack? Did you shake his hand and take the check?”
“You bet I did, but now I feel rotten about it. I haven’t deposited the check yet. I may just tear it up and not report for work tomorrow. What would you do?”
“Hmmm. Did you say $50,000?”
“That’s right.”
“Tell you what. Let me keep it for you under lock and key, so you’re not tempted. If in a month you decide to deposit it, I’ll return it to you.”
“You’re a real friend, Louie.”
“Yes, and too bad you’re an imaginary one.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com agrees with Groucho Marx, “Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too dark to read.”
