This coming Sunday is Mother’s Day. It is not Mothers or Mothers’ Day, because it honors exactly one mother, your own, and it is her day. That was the original idea anyway, but some of us are lucky enough to have two mothers, or several mother-figures, or, as in my case, a mother and a mother-in-law who has been very much a mother to me. The holiday is still Mother’s Day, even if in your case and mine its ungrammatical.
Being nitpicky about grammar is a trait many mothers share. As a third-generation teacher, I, too, am a stickler for grammar, but not a “grammar Nazi” (an offensive term, even to Nazis).
We remember some of what our mothers said to us — the part that didn’t go in one ear and immediately out the other. “Do you need a jacket?” is the phrase I most remember, probably because I heard it the most, especially before my evening mile-long walks, and even on nights when the low was 82 degrees.
We can imagine some famous people’s mom’s words of wisdom:
To Amelia Earhart: “Follow your dreams to the highest height!”
To Alexander Hamilton: “If you work hard and show Gen. Washington all you can do, who knows where you’ll go? Maybe someday they may write a song about you!”
To Jennifer Lopez: “You need to overcome your shyness. You know, it’s OK to show a little skin now and then.”
To Ernest Hemingway: “Let me be earnest with you, Son.” “But, Mom, I’m already Ernest.” “Good point. Let me give you some straight talk. You’ve got to be tough to survive in this world. Strive! Endure! Face your fears and overcome them. Try a little blood, grime, and pain fighting for a lost cause.”
To Eleanor Roosevelt: “Ellie, I want you to promise me that whatever you do, you’ll be sure to keep your maiden name.”
To Walt Disney: “Aren’t you bored being a bookkeeper? Why not try selling some of those silly little pictures you draw when you’re daydreaming?”
To Ruth Bader (Ginsburg): “Try this little black dress on, Honey. I think you’ll look great in black.”
To Elizabeth Taylor: “Liz, if you’re going to get married, do it right. Find your perfect match and — now listen to me — marry him, marry him.”
To George Takei: “Son, you’ve got to make decisions in life. You have to plot your course and lay it in.” “Yes, Mom. Course plotted and laid in.”
To Winston Churchill: “Winnie, do you know why we named you Winston?” “No, Mom. Why?” “Because from the minute you were born you looked just like Winston Churchill.”
Our mothers have influenced us in so many ways. At times, my mother was the breadwinner, the parent with the health plan, and the one with the college degree. My father worked, too, but he’s a subject for Father’s Day, so stay tuned.
Louie’s mom and dad met as U.S. Marines in World War II. This may explain some of his inflexible characteristics. Write him back at louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com.
