In presidential election years, Quip Tide often yields the floor to someone who has held the office and is generally thought to have carried out its heavy duties honorably. Today we hear from one of the Rushmore Four, Republican Theodore Roosevelt, born 162 years ago on Oct. 27.
Language and ideas change over time, but Teddy’s words mostly ring true today:
(Readers will forgive me for using the nickname he deplored. As it was the inspiration for the Teddy Bear, I find it endearing. He preferred “TR,” which he used as a signature.)
On Voting: “A vote is like a rifle: its usefulness depends upon the character of the user.”
On the Good Fight: “Don't hit at all if it is honorably possible to avoid hitting; but never hit soft!” “Let us speak courteously, deal fairly, and keep ourselves armed and ready.”
On Doing: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
On Work: “I wish to preach, not the doctrine of ignoble ease, but the doctrine of the strenuous life.” “When you play, play hard; when you work, don't play at all.” “Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”
On Patriotism: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.”
On America’s Role: “The United States does not have a choice as to whether or not it will or will not play a great part in the world. Fate has made that choice for us. The only question is whether we will play the part well or badly.”
On Education: “To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.”
On Nature: “The conservation of our natural resources and their proper use constitute the fundamental problem which underlies almost every other problem of our national life.”
On Criticism: “To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
On Courage: “We are face to face with our destiny and we must meet it with high and resolute courage. For us is the life of action, of strenuous performance of duty; let us live in the harness, striving mightily; let us rather run the risk of wearing out than rusting out.”
On Class Distinctions: “The death-knell of the republic had rung as soon as the active power became lodged in the hands of those who sought, not to do justice to all citizens, rich and poor alike, but to stand for one special class and for its interests as opposed to the interests of others.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that TR’s best known quote, “Speak softly and carry a big stick,” was borrowed, though he gave full credit to the original author. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906 for brokering a treaty that ended the war between the empires of Russia and Japan.
