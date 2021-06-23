Cleo, the CEO, smiled broadly, gesturing with open arms to everyone in the conference room. “Welcome back for our first meeting at HQ since March 2020. We’ll be heading over to Brigid’s Brew Pub for our first lunch together as a team as soon as we’re done here. My treat!”
“Thanks so much, on behalf of all of us,” said Brody, the self-appointed office brown-noser. “Your leadership guided us through this pandemic nightmare, and ...”
“Oh, can it, Brody,” Italia, the IT director, cut in. “The only good thing about those Zoom meetings was I could mute you.” The room erupted in laughter — even from Brody, who enjoyed his well-earned reputation as a toady.
“Ginger and Dave,” said Cleo, “please put down your phones. Remember our rule about using electronics during staff meetings?”
“But how are we supposed to send private chat messages? We used those all the time in our Zooms. Made the meetings seem faster,” Dave lamented.
Cleo ignored the comment. “Down to business. First up, let’s have the market report from Clifford.”
Clifford, the CFO, rose from his chair and turned to face the whiteboard. “As you’ll see ...”
Actually, everyone saw it at once. Below his tweed jacket, button-down dress shirt, and Niners necktie, something was missing: his pants.
Brody broke the stunned silence. “Um, Clifford, your Calvin Klein underpants are, um, ‘showing.’”
Clifford seemed offended. “So what? I’ve dressed like this for every staff meeting for more than a year! I find it very liberating.”
“Cliff, maybe you should sit down for your presentation,” Cleo said. “You and I will talk with Harriet from H.R. about our dress code. The rest of you can walk over to Brigid’s and I’ll join you shortly.”
“What about me?” a disembodied voice asked.
It was Ulric, the only unvaxxed member of the team, who had opted to continue telecommuting and had phoned in. “Do I get to go to Brigid’s with everyone?” Ulric had vehemently asserted his right “not to have my body violated with some rushed-to-market snake oil,” and to stay at home, though all others had agreed (some of them reluctantly) to return to the office. Was he now asking to join them at a restaurant, but not the office?
Cleo had anticipated this would happen. “Ulric, we respect your request to stay at home. I will send you a gift card worth the average cost per person of our lunch, rounded up. You can use it however you want — a meal, a movie, whatever.”
“I’d like a gift card, too,” Ginger announced. “I don’t like the food at Brigid’s.”
Cleo was getting “that look” she had when she was exasperated. “People, this is supposed to be a team-building lunch. I want us all to attend, including Ulric by phone.”
“Great idea,” said Clifford. “Anyone got a spare pair of pants?”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com foresees Cleo and Harriet having many discussions in the months ahead.
