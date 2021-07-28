Most of us on the Coastside realize the need to be prepared to evacuate on short notice. We don’t face the biblical plagues of Egypt — frogs, locusts, boils and such — but we have the ever-present threat of disasters, such as tsunamis, earthquakes and drivers who don’t signal their turns.
(Does anyone on the Coastside get ticketed for failing to use the turn signal? Discuss among yourselves.)
The “go-bag” has become an essential part of disaster preparedness. Years ago, when our daughters were busy getting born, we had a small backpack of hospital necessities near the front door, ready for grabbing when “It’s time!” was announced. Each daughter thoughtfully rehearsed the procedure with us by setting off false alarms, so we were thoroughly prepared by the time it really was “time.”
We didn’t consider either daughter to be a disaster, by the way.
The backpack contained, among other necessities, a tennis ball. Our birthing instructor insisted that we include a tennis ball so that I could massage the soon-to-be mother’s spine during the “discomfort” of childbirth, without breaking all the bones in both of my hands. Though my experience of childbirth was mostly vicarious, it seemed as though calling the process “discomforting” was like calling the Grand Canyon a ditch.
The modern go-bag is similar to our birthing backpack. It contains the essentials, though a disaster go-bag will generally not need a tennis ball. It should include a change of clothing or two, more water than you think you’ll need, a first aid kit, your prescriptions, and, in my opinion, Oreos, though chocolate chip cookies will suffice.
The go-bag serves to remind us that we are not defined by our houses and belongings, from which we may be separated for several days, and perhaps permanently. In that last minute before evacuation there will be a temptation to add nonessential items: the signed baseballs, Grandma’s china set, and the entire CD/DVD collection.
It comes down to prioritizing. What belongings are worth the risks of delaying your departure? And, if they are worth that risk, should they be in a large, secure box rather than scattered throughout the house? Put another way, if they’re that valuable to you, should they be insured by a rider to your dwelling policy?
What three things would you hurriedly add to your go-bag, along with the essentials? It’s a hard question, but the time to ask it is before the moment you need to leave the house.
This brings us to Disaster Preparedness Day, an annual (except in 2020) San Mateo County event held, appropriately, at the Event Center. It’s an expo about preparedness, safety, and planning for the worst, featuring activities for young children, educational presentations, and — maybe the coolest part — the huge vehicles and machines our public safety heroes use to protect us and our homes.
This year Disaster Preparedness Day is on Saturday, Sept. 18. I hope you’ll enjoy it.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that his long-suffering wife, Susy, coordinates Disaster Preparedness Day for the county.
