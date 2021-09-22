It’s September — time for harvesting, putting off preparations for the holidays and, here in New Mexico, eating meal-after-meal that includes freshly picked and peeled green chiles.
Out of 12 meals on this trip, seven had green chile as the main ingredient. Two others had red chile. Three of my four lunches were at the lunch counter at Duran’s Central Pharmacy. I had a different item each time. One dinner was at the oldest home in Albuquerque. It’s the Ruiz family’s home, now the Church Street Cafe, though it was built in 1701, five years before the first church. It is now heavily renovated, as you might expect of a 320-year-old house. Some of the original adobe walls are exposed, just to make the rest of us feel young.
It is said that the Almighty made those little green apples, though a Roger Miller song of the 1960s cast doubt on this with the lyric, “God didn’t make those little green apples.” This challenge to Providence’s hand in apple creation is preceded by Miller’s profession of his wife’s love for him, and that if anyone doubts it, then green apples were not divinely ordained.
In Miller’s defense, he didn’t write the song. The lyricist tried to rhyme “little green apples” with “Indianapolis” and “Minneapolis,” so he may not be a reliable authority in the debate over apple creation/evolution.
But I digress.
Whatever their origin, New Mexico green chiles taste divine. From the first sting of their capsaicin-laden goodness, green chiles spread warmth throughout the body, not just the chemical heat in the mouth, stomach and nether regions, but a generalized warm glow. Blood pressures decrease. Neck muscles relax. Minds shift from business, political and other trifling concerns, focusing instead on matters of the moment: cloud patterns, dog treat needs, songs from the ’60s — you know, the fun stuff.
Green chiles may or may not be heaven-sent, but we, by which I mean New Mexico State University, had a big hand in developing the size, taste and heat level of chiles, which now bear the “New Mexico True” logo. Hatch is the best-known brand name, and the Rio Grande Valley town that lent its name to its cash crop.
Red chile is the same fruit as green, but allowed to fully ripen, then dried in the sun in long, hanging ristras. I’m not dogmatic when it comes to chile (or dogs, for that matter). I like green and red equally, but red, being dried, is available year-round. The two have different tastes, like red delicious apples and those little green ones. If you didn’t know they’re from the same plant you’d swear they were unrelated.
The most frequent of the chile FAQs is, “Which one is hotter, the red or the green?” The correct answer is “Yes.” The heat of any package, pod or bite of chile varies widely, no doubt affected by humidity, altitude, and sunspot activity.
I wish everyone could visit New Mexico, zone out on chile, and feel young again.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com asks, “How do ya like them apples?”
