We’re counting on a lot of people in 2020: health care heroes, first responders and scientists among them. We’re also counting on each other — everyone — to act responsibly by faithfully following the rules that will stop the virus in its tracks, until a vaccine becomes available.
We’re counting on everyone another way this year, to be counted in the U.S. Census.
It’s less dramatic than life-or-death decisions, but it’s important — so much so that the Framers put the census in Article 1, Section 2, of the Constitution. As we choose the person who will wield the awesome powers of the executive branch in Article 2, let’s not be derelict in our Article 1 duty to be counted.
Why does it matter? The Framers created the census as a politically neutral, objective way to determine each state’s share of seats in the House of Representatives. That’s still its main purpose, but the census results can help us or hurt us in ways you might not know. In 2015, census results were used to allot $675 billion in federal funds among the states, including funds for:
- Medicaid
- Highway planning and construction
- Special education grants
- The national school lunch program
- Head Start
- Federal housing programs
State and local governments rely on census data to guide where new roads, hospitals and schools are needed. If you want better school funding, step one is to get counted.
Businesses use the census in deciding where to open new locations. Nonprofits depend on the census to find and help people in need.
First responders and disaster recovery organizations use the data to pinpoint where and how much help will be needed before large-scale tragedies strike. Speaking of tragedies, epidemiologists and public health officials use census information to track disease outbreaks and address threats to children’s health.
In the 2010 census (we do this every 10 years) California counted 37,253,956 residents; the United States’ total was 308,745,538. With 12 percent of the total population, California fared well in the reapportionment of Congress in the next election year, 2012.
But what if the state’s population in 2010 was actually 45,000,000, and 1 in every 5 residents failed to be counted? We would have cheated ourselves out of a larger voice in Congress and received less money than we were due for the crucial needs listed above.
This is a Coastside need as well as a statewide and national one. We need everyone residing on the Coastside to be counted.
It’s easy. You can do it by phone. You can do it in English (844-330-2020) or Spanish (844-468-2020) or any of 12 other languages. You can do it online. You can do it in less time than it takes to watch a 22-minute episode of “The Simpsons” (without the commercials).
You can do it right now if you have internet access by visiting: 2020census.gov. Click on the big, green “Respond” button. Thank you.
Louie@hmbreview.com can count to 20 without removing his shoes and socks.
