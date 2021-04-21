It’s easier to write humor than you may think. People do it all the time.
Take, for example, the former NFL player who when asked what his favorite seafood is replied, “Saltwater taffy.” That may have been intentional, in which case it was pure genius, or not. It’s funny either way.
Dennis Rodman had to be kidding when he said, “Chemistry is a class you take in high school or college where you figure out two plus two is 10 or something.”
When Shaquille O’Neal said of Chicago Tribune writer Sam Smith, “Sam is an idiot — I-D-O-U-T — idiot,” it was probably a slip of the tongue. I assume sports figures are simply following in Yogi Berra’s footsteps. Yogi said, “It ain’t the heat. It’s the humility,” among many other well-known malapropisms, saying something ridiculous to be more quotable.
People in the public eye, such as sports stars and other celebrities, use self-deprecating humor all the time, but, like the rest of us, sometimes unintentionally say something that sounds stupid. We can become “gaffe machines,” as then-candidate Joe Biden referred to himself.
Social media magnify the humorous effect of our slips of the brain. I try to triple-check my posts before hitting send but still broadcast some glaring mistakes. Here are some samples from other online authors:
“I want my first daughter to be a girl.”
“Someone tried to tell me there’s 50 states in America. Nuh uh, ’cause scientists discovered Pluto don’t exist.”
“I wish I was warm blooded. Then I’d be warm all the time.”
“Wow, I can’t believe the Titanic sunk and the people filming it didn’t even stop to help.”
“WTF! The Olympics have been going for 3,000 years? There’s only been 2,021 years!”
“Is there any sort of book subscription for kids where you order books and once you read them you return them and get more?”
“I was watching ‘The Hunger Games.’ Is it true?”
“Turns out you can’t dry plates in the dryer.”
“I just realized Atlanta is spelled the same forward and backward.”
“Haven’t had time to play on my phone because I work 24/7, five days a week.”
“Is an egg a fruit or a vegetable?”
“How is it that cavemen survived the asteroid but the dinosaurs didn’t?”
“Someone born in 2020 will see the year 3000 when they’re 80. That’s wild!”
“There is no ‘I’ in ‘happyness.’”
“If Batman’s parents died, how was he born?”
“I’m vegan, but I still eat chicken and turkey.”
“So, you are trying to tell me that our sun is a star? What are all those other things?”
“My sister’s pregnant. I can’t wait to find out if I’ll be an aunt or an uncle.”
“Does looking at a picture of the sun hurt your eyes?”
Yes, there are unpaid humorists everywhere, not just in your weekly newspaper.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com thinks unpaid humorists should unionize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.