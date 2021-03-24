Five business colleagues were Zoomed — rhymes with “doomed” — in another virtual meeting. They had come to the last item, “Other,” and became mired in trite, sometime offensive phrases people use at work. (In Italics.)
“I’m bothered by the long-term revenue projections,” Harriet commented. “I think they underestimate the drop-off in laptop purchases as people return to their offices. It will be the new normal.”
“Well, actually, Harriet,” Calvin replied, simultaneously mansplaining and manspreading, though the latter wasn’t visible on-screen, “we have a high degree of confidence in our data. What you don’t know is that the drop-off in new office purchases will be more than made up by an increase in remote teaching.”
“It is what it is,” Roger commented. “We can’t be sure, but either way we don’t want to be caught with our pants down.”
Frida saw a brighter future. “As prices come down due to escalating production, we’ll enjoy a deeper market penetration among recent immigrants.”
“That’s a good point,” Jack agreed. “And may I say, Frida, I’m impressed that you’re so articulate. That’s a nice blouse, too.”
As a 10th-generation American, Frida wasn’t sure how to respond. “Thanks, but I ...”
“Now look, Frida,” Calvin interrupted, “don’t be naive. You know and I know that our products are designed for more elite buyers.”
Esther frowned. “Calvin, Honey, we shouldn’t overlook any demographic segment. That’s just cray-cray.”
Vincent, the manager, had been listening, but didn’t like the conversation’s direction. “Guys, guys,” he interjected, “let’s continue this off-line by phone tomorrow, OK? We’re all on the same team, remember?”
“Then why can’t Frida, Esther and I be on the call?” Harriet asked.
“Oh, I didn’t mean just the men-guys, but the girl-guys, too. We’re a family, after all.” With that Vincent closed the meeting.
Let me focus on just one of the oopses in this vignette, the assertion that a business is a family. We hear that all the time, mainly from the person in the faux “father” or “mother” role. It demeans the relationships in real families to apply them to economic units, no matter how socially close co-workers may be. Do we fire Aunt Gladys from the family for telling an offensive joke after too many Thanksgiving toasts?
“You can’t choose your family,” Bishop Desmond Tutu said. “They are God’s gifts to you, and you are to them.” We may question the Almighty’s taste in gifts at times. Accepting and enjoying family members is a blessing — occasionally a mixed one, but still a blessing.
Meanwhile, back in the office, we have our colleagues, who are usually not also our family. We can choose to work elsewhere, but human nature is pretty consistent wherever you go. Avoiding microaggressions can help ease the work environment. Getting along is good for business.
People say they want a work-life balance. For starts, let’s stop saying we’re a family at work, unless we work on our family farm.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is glad it’s spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.