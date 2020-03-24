Is the phrase “working remotely” or “remotely working”?
Some days the satellite cell service at my house, which shall remain nameless but rhymes with “screws,” drops out more often than a bottle of Visine during allergy season. Saving a two-page report proved to be a two-day effort.
I’ve advocated for telecommuting for decades. Now it’s here — a little too forced and a lot too late. As an early proponent I have a few tips for those struggling to collaborate in the ether via Zoom, Teams, Go-to-Meeting, etc.
First, and I cannot emphasize this enough, it is vitally important that you be dressed below the part of you the camera can see. Murphy’s Law dictates that the one day you’re only wearing undies a Shih Tzu or other rodent will run across your naked feet, making you spill a full cup of coffee on your most sensitive assets, jump up and scream uncouth oaths. After the first few minutes of stunned silence from the Brady-bunched co-workers on your screen, you will realize that you have taken the company’s oft-stated goal of complete transparency to a new and unintended level.
It’s a mistake you’ll only make once. Believe me.
Second, remember that the camera captures images behind you. These include the Shakira concert posters you’ve kept on the wall since high school, your Halloween costume of the clown from “It,” and your autographed Bill Cosby album.
Third, unless you mute your microphone, each sound occurring in your room, especially in your digestive system, will be broadcast to everyone at the meeting, and potentially by them to YouTube. There, it will live forever alongside kittens beyond number hawking up hairballs, their “parents” believing them to be the “cutest things,” just as surely and wrongly as George Lucas thought we’d all find the Ewoks irresistible.
Fourth, business meetings aren’t the place for banal chit-chat — unless you happen to be the boss, in which case you can rant through the first 20 minutes of an hour meeting that costs your company $5,000 in lost production. The boss can enthrall the captive audience with tales of his or her recently read book on leadership (in which the amazing benefits of watching others walk on hot coals were touted), or meaningless dreams about birds laying eggs that hatch into Shih Tzus. (MBAs have dreams like that.)
Fifth, there is no significance to which of the Brady-bunched boxes you appear in. Others see you in a different box. So, don’t get all huffy about how you “always sit next to Trudy at real meetings.” Candidly, Trudy secretly wishes you’d either sit somewhere else or bathe more often.
Sixth, it’s not a game show. For one thing, game shows give better prizes than company T-shirts. Tech nerds learned about video meetings by watching “Star Wars” flunkies get strangled by Darth Vader using his remote control Force — a feature Zoom should strongly consider in its next version to keep meetings concise.
louie@hmbreview.com has nothing against Shih Tzus or other vicious little ankle-biters.
