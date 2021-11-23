Thanksgiving Eve marks the anniversary of the first QuipTide humor column’s publication. You’d think by now I’d get it right.
One might say 24 years ago is half my adult life, though I question when and sometimes whether my adulthood began. When I’m asked where I grew up, my usual response is, “I didn’t.” The objective signs say otherwise: from the graying hair (what little there is) to my newest involuntary pastime, sitting in medical office waiting rooms. What’s worse, they don’t even provide magazines to read.
When I finally stop whining about things long enough, I open my eyes (well, eye) and see all the reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. They’re mostly things for which I can take no credit, so I owe thanks to others.
There’s a country song by Sawyer Brown that sums it up in one verse:
“I gotta thank Mama for the teachin’, Daddy for the preachin’, the devil for the trouble that I get into. I got to give credit where credit is due. I thank the bank for the money, thank God for you.”
Coincidentally, my mother was a teacher, and my father was a preacher, after he gave up selling furniture. I take some credit for the money in the bank, but Sawyer Brown is wrong to give the rest of the credit to the bank (how’s that for role reversal?). Yes, the money’s still there. That’s what banks do when they take breaks from opening phony new accounts and phoning us about their new low, Low, LOW mortgage rates.
There is so much we take for granted. Life itself — what a trip! There’s nature, from otters to owls, horses to horny toads, redwoods to roses, dandelions to Earth’s highest achievement, dogs. Well, that’s how dogs view it, anyway. We say that we adopt them, but from that moment we adapt to them. Our current dog, Opal, has us well trained.
There are less pleasant aspects of the natural world: earthquakes, roaches, and telemarketers, to name a few. As my Italian grandmother said of her one great passion, bingo: “Ya pays yer money, ya plays the game.” This is as close as we Italians get to a Zen koan.
During the last two years, many of us developed calluses. We distanced and masked ourselves from one another, literally and figuratively, for fear of being infected by unwanted germs or ideas. We became certain about everything, sometimes certainly wrong, without questioning our certitude.
Calluses work in both directions. They numb us to all feelings, the pleasant as well as the other. We take our enjoyments for granted, making gratitude more difficult to feel or express. We need to open up, get out, and say “thank” before “you” more often than another verb.
This Thursday, let our gratitude overcome our granted-tude. We will gather to celebrate all the people and things for which we
are most grateful, starting with our loved ones and lost ones.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is thankful for 24 years of free self-therapy. He also thinks the Supreme Court thing this year was pretty cool.
