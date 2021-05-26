During our recent driving excursion through New Mexico, we traveled north, south, east, west, up and down. The last two directions don’t appear on the compass, but the trip still had its ups and downs.
Up means uphill, and downhill is down. Many towns and cities orient their streets north-south and east-west, or in the oldest areas, “along the river,” an important direction and usually a meandering one.
Here on the Coastside we also use up and down, as in “up-the-coast” to San Francisco. As California’s coast runs roughly north and south, “up” means north, showing our Northern Hemisphere bias. But in New Mexico it means elevation: “up central,” a long, wide Albuquerque street that was part of the fabled Route 66, means toward the Sandia Mountains, which bound the city to the east, and “down Central” means toward the Rio Grande.
If you find this confusing, things get odder the farther you go away from paved roads. For our first trip to the Chaco Culture National Historic Park we asked for directions at the Boot Barn in Gallup. The cashier was more than happy to oblige.
“You can’t miss it,” she told me, a guy who can get lost in a phone booth. “You just go east on -40 to Thoreau, then turn up 371, go past Crownpoint, then right on Route 9. Then you turn up the trading post’s dirt road and it’ll take you to Chaco. But don’t miss that dirt road or you’ll end up in Cuba.” (Note: Cuba, N.M., not the cigar island that John F. Kennedy pronounced “Cuber.”)
“I get lost a lot,” I confessed. “Is that the only dirt road off Route 9?”
“No, there are lots of ’em.”
“But only one with a trading post?”
“None of the roads has a trading post.”
Somehow I was getting confused. “Did it go out of business?”
“After it burned down they didn’t rebuild.”
“Is there a sign where it used to be?”
“That burned, too.”
“How long ago was the fire?”
“Ten, 12 years. Maybe more.”
“How will I know which unmarked dirt road to turn right on?”
“As I said, you turn up the road.”
“So, left?”
“Up.”
“Is it a steep uphill grade?”
“Oh, yes! It’s long and steep. ’Course, you can’t see that from Route 9. The steep part’s way far up the road.”
At this point I heard the theme from “Twilight Zone” on a repeating loop between my ears, and Rod Serling’s voice narrating, “Submitted for your consideration: a lawyer looking for an anthropological outing, but finding instead ... the Twilight Zone.”
“Just so we’re clear, I’m looking for one unmarked dirt road out of ‘lots’ of them, with no sign that a trading post was ever there, because it’s been gone more than a decade, and the road eventually goes uphill, though I can’t see it from the turnoff.”
“Exactly. You can’t miss it!”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com didn’t miss it and has returned to Chaco Canyon by other routes.
