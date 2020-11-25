“Without our traditions, our lives would be as shaky as... as... as a fiddler on the roof!” says Tevye, of “Fiddler on the Roof,” in the book, film, and countless stage shows worldwide.
We’ve divvied up the holidays among our Northern California siblings. One family hosts a Christmas Eve daytime party in Rancho Corral de Tierra with a white-elephant gift exchange game. Christmas Day is with another family in the area. Some years there’s been a New Year’s Eve concert in Monterey with the Bag Tones (a band composed of family and friends). Easter is hosted by the Seaside clan.
Thanksgiving is at our house in Half Moon Bay, often with 40 or more, as is a Labor Day(ish) campout. It’s been a comforting round of traditions every year.
Except 2020.
We all lament the loss of our traditions this year, and will into 2021. We feel “shaky,” as Tevye put it, off-balance and fearing a tumble.
Though it’s always on the fourth Thursday in November, Thanksgiving couldn’t have come at a better time this year. We need to persevere, to keep playing that fiddle and lifting our spirits, no matter how precarious our footing seems. It helps to remember why we celebrate our holidays, even when we can’t keep to our customary ways of celebrating.
There’s much to give thanks for this year, including things we may have taken for granted in other years. Thanks for:
tour health care, public safety, and fire control professionals, who have been tested this year like no other, making huge personal sacrifices;
tour freedom to peacefully rally to support our causes;
tour election turnout — the highest number of votes ever cast in our history;
tand, if you’ll forgive the local pride, let’s be thankful that Half Moon Bay and Pacifica still have locally owned newspapers, bucking a lamentable national trend.
We will resume our traditional habits, just as we did after the 1918 “Spanish” flu, but for now let’s make the most of our holidays.
The day-before-Thanksgiving Quip Tide column is an annual tradition for me. Today is the 23rd anniversary of the first publication of Quip Tide in the Half Moon Bay Review. As I often say, it’s my only job that pays me what I’m worth.
My real wages are the weekly mental vacations and the occasional greetings I receive from readers. Most will mention a particular column they liked or ask whether I still own the Weimaraner, Silver, who seems to have achieved literary, though not literal, immortality.
This year I am especially grateful for the extra time I’ve had with Susy and our dog, Opal. Early in the pandemic I wrote a series of 10 Isolation Diary columns, sharing the thoughts of He and She, a fictional Coastside couple “coping with continuous companionship.” Some readers responded that my fictive couple mirrored their own thoughts. (I’m not telepathic, but I am telepathetic — my jokes are lame over great distances.)
The time at home has renewed my appreciation for the beautiful, generally peaceful, and immoderately blessed locale all Coastsiders call home. So many reasons to give thanks!
