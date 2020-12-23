Dec. 25, 2020, will be “Xmas Lite” for nearly everyone — fewer sleigh bells jingling on visits to Grandma’s house, smaller dinner tables and less need for a wide tree to shade all the presents.
The viral Grinch thinks he has stolen Christmas from us, but, as in Dr. Seuss’ tale, he’s wrong. As the Good Doctor put it, “Christmas Day will always be, just as long as we have we.” Even we who are separated by miles we can’t traverse this year will be home to “Welcome Christmas, while we stand, heart to heart and (virtually) hand in hand.”
And different kinds of doctors — the lab-coat, test-tube kind — are poised to limit the viral Grinch’s rampage to a single year. Thanks to those who studied the STEM subjects and grew up to become heath care heroes, and to their teachers and families.
There has been good news this year. Here are a few inspiring events to recall when we start feeling it’s a blue Christmas.
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices: Dec. 8, just before her 91st birthday, Coventry (England) resident Margaret “Maggie” Keenan became the first patient on earth to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Nurse May Parsons delivered the historic injection, which Ms. Keenan called, “the best early birthday present I could wish for.”
On Nov. 29, David Chang, a celebrity chef, became the first famous person to win the $1 million prize on “Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.” His answer to the show’s titular question was evidently, “Not me,” as he donated the whole caboodle to Southern Smoke Foundation, a charity supporting food and beverage workers whose livelihoods have been interrupted by the pandemic. No, he did not keep a 15 percent tip for himself.
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn: Nov. 26, some people knew how to get others to donate to the needy. Nine-year-old Reese Grandelli of Mooresville, N.C., for the third consecutive year, cajoled friends, family and neighbors to donate turkeys and hams to a local food bank for Thanksgiving. This year’s record amount: 107 turkeys and 35 hams. Imagine what she’ll accomplish when she’s grown!
Nov. 24: Reese Osterberg, age 9, of Shaver Lake, Calif., is a die-hard San Francisco Giants fan, and is especially fond of star catcher Buster Posey. Some of her friends in town are fans of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, but they all love baseball. Their homes and much of the town were destroyed in the worst wildfires in the state’s history. Among other things, they lost their cherished collections of baseball cards. When news of their loss spread, donors throughout the country sent cards, bobbleheads and autographed baseballs to Shaver Lake. Reese has received over 25,000 cards, which she and her friends are sharing with other children who lost their homes. Oh, and Buster Posey phoned her too.
This has been a tragic year. We can’t let it define us; we need to defy it by lifting spirits, now and long into a difficult but better new year.
