Every extended family has one. Some have more. The one who marches to a different tuba, who recognizes that fine line between decorum and indiscretion and uses it for mortar practice. You know him or her (but more often him): the free spirit, the maverick, the lovable pain in the arse. The Wild Child.
In our family, the current Wild Child cannot blame us for her oddities, though we have plenty that could have been passed along. She shares 84 percent of our DNA — less than cousins but enough to be loosely related, if you go back far enough. She is Opal, our current dog. Genetically she has less in common with us (and you, if you’re reading this) at 84 percent, than rodents at 88 percent, which explains why more snarly, rat-faced rodents hold public office, and all dogs go to heaven.
All dogs have some Wild Child in them: that gleam in their eyes when we mimic their “downward dog” yoga pose, which to them is an invitation to play Pounce, a universally understood dog chase game. “You speak my lingo,” they yip with delight. “Let’s run!” They lack the words to understand our reply, “I wonder what’s gotten into her?” It’s genetics. If you turn off your electricity and act like you did as a child, you’ll find running and leaping high on the to-do list.
Genetically, Opal is three-quarters German shepherd, one-quarter Siberian husky, and six-quarters bottled lightning. She is fast, the kind of fast you only get by running for your life or running after prey. She didn’t get that from living with a pair of 60-something desk jockeys.
Opal’s wildness has something in addition to the instinctual “call of the wild” at work. She and her brother were found outside Santa Rosa months after the 2017 Tubbs wildfire. Alone. Malnourished. Covered with ticks and infected with heart worms. And, evidently, happy.
I say “happy” because Opal still revels in her wild behaviors. She loves chasing and being chased. She’s a better gopher catcher than our two cats, Chaco and Tony, who are no slouches. She’s affectionate, with occasional nips like the ones you see in nature TV programs about wolves, coyotes, and over-wrought political conventioneers. She’s a challenge, but one worth taking. Over time she’s become more docile, cuddly and obedient, but always with that gleam in the eye that says, “Gotta run.”
We’ve had easier dogs, harder dogs, and plenty in-between. Silver the Weenus, my sometime co-author and frequent muse, was a Weimaraner, but with physical and personality oddities. Her most prized possession was a dinner roll, which she would proudly carry around the house, then nestle between her genteelly crossed forefeet. If she could have described the roll in two words they’d have been, “My preciousss.”
Sapphire was a pure German shepherd, 90 pounds of furry muscle, but so afraid of fireworks that she’d try to crawl under our bed frame.
Maybe Opal’s not so strange after all, just a Nature Dog.
