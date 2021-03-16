Last year, almost to the day, I and many others stopped commuting to work. I’ll return to the office occasionally, but have no desire to resume 90-minute drives each way, five days a week.
I’ve had my two doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, with only a little soreness in the arm and a day of light-headedness — in my case lighter-headedness.
The Fates have decreed that when I do simple things like getting an injection they turn into humorous adventures. Back when the vaccine supplies were low Susy and I had to drive to Modesto for our first shots. We returned last Thursday for our seconds. The sudden appearance of a large black cat along our road should have been our first clue that the day would generate a Quip Tide column.
Being infrequent visitors to Modesto, we looked online for lunch spots and settled on a nice-looking soup-and-sandwich place with outdoor seating, forgetting the Internet rule: “Only post your best photos on web pages, even if they were taken 20 years ago.” On arriving we found a large shack without an obvious entrance. A man was sitting outside, smoking.
“Excuse me, which way is the front door?”
“Right here,” he said, putting out his cigarette and pushing open a windowless piece of the wall. It turned out to be the door, and he the proprietor, an affable fellow who seemed a bit short on clientele.
Inside there were knickknacks for sale and a small counter, behind which he seated himself. Already seated on the counter: a large black cat, identical to the one we had seen when our trip began. This brought to mind the cat in the first “Alien” movie, showing up just moments before the title character took its lunch break.
“I’ll get you a menu if I can move the cat off them.”
Moving the cat proved harder that we had imagined, which explained why the owner said “if.” The cat was quite comfy, perched firmly atop a pile of menus, ignoring the shopkeeper’s “Get off” commands in the same way cats everywhere ignore anything humans say, except dinner calls.
After several failed attempts at persuasion, our host did a version of magicians’ tablecloth trick, yanking the cloth off the table without the dinnerware falling. He grabbed an edge of the topmost menu, giving it a swift, firm tug, leaving the cat in place, though with four thousandths of an inch less cushioning for its feline tushy.
He handed the menu to us, though we suggested he put it on the counter to read, thus saving a sheet of paper and banishing the thought of what had so recently been on it.
The al fresco sandwich lunch went quickly, and we arrived at the Sutter Health facility early. There was no waiting line so we were in, injected, and back on the road within 30 minutes. We saw no other black cats that day.
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is glad to be a thoroughly Moderna man.
