Last year I wrote about a rarely mentioned phase in Earth‘s biohistory, the Jackassic Era. It was a time when huge, antisocial monsters roamed and ruled the planet. Eventually, their egocentricity led the Almighty to press the restart button, in the form of an asteroid or comet that wiped out most of the life on Earth. It was particularly unkind to large brutes.
There followed the Haffassic Era, dominated by the Slaccosaurs (“SLACK-o-sores”), beasts that talked a good game, but produced little. There were several species:
Megalodiccus (“mega-lo-DIK-us”), a self-absorbed predator, known for usurping lesser dinosaurs’ time and taking credit for their work. The species ultimately died out, having become unpopular.
Scoflawdon (“SCOF-law-don”), the high-flying elitist of the winged lizard set. Scoflawdon mistook the freedom of the skies for an immunity from the laws of nature.
Triceraflops (“try-SER-a-flops”). Third time’s not always a charm. This species, a precursor to the kangaroo, hopped from one thing to another, never mastering any skill or being promoted. “Three jobs in nine months? Who’s counting!?” As it turns out, everyone.
Fallacyraptor (“FAL-a-see-rap-ter”), the most gullible dinosaur, believed nearly anything it heard that fit its preconceptions. When a rumor began that jumping into an active volcano made dinosaurs immortal, the Fallacyraptors were early adopters of the philosophy. Farewell.
Pleisiokissas (“pleez-yo-KIS-ass”) was the first species of “yes men,” blindly following their leader — always a different type of dino. The Pleisiokissi made the fatal mistake of latching on to a Fallacyraptor, ignoring the warnings at those at the front of line: “Say, is it getting hot here or is it just me?”
Xeroxodon (“zeer-OX-o-don” never had an original idea, but was a frequent plagiarist.
Leisursaurus (“Leez-yoor-SORE-us”), an aquatic reptile, spent hours — sometimes days — floating on its back in the early oceans, occasionally rolling over to snap up a fish. With little ambition to do anything more, these creatures grew to huge sizes, so much so that they lost their buoyancy. Their remains were unknown until scientists using robot submarines explored the Marianas Trench.
The un-rigorous Haffassic Era slowly petered out, to be replaced by an epoch of furry, warm-blooded critters. Will they repeat the same mistakes? Stay tuned.
louie@hmbreview.com notes that Diondimucci (“DEE-on-dee-MOOCH-ee”) was not a dinosaur, but a pop singer of the early 1960s, known for such teen hits as “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer.” How he got into this column is anyone’s guess, but his name sounded sorta sauroid.
