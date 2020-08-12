The first presidential debate of 2020 between the two major parties’ candidates began with an unexpected surprise.
Moderator: “Good evening. I’m Walter Cronkite. Yes, I died back in 2009, but I couldn’t pass up the chance to moderate a debate between the two biggest gaffe masters in modern history, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It doesn’t matter which topic I pick, we all know they’ll blurt out whatever comes to mind. So, let’s begin with race relations.
“Mr. Trump, what will you do if reelected to improve race relations?”
D.T.: “No other president has done half as much about race as I have. I’m the raciest president ever. And I treat everybody the same, whether they’re a caravan of bad-hombre rapists or sad losers like that French guy, Macaroni, or the Canadian, Trudio, who draws that comic strip I hate, Doonesbuggy.”
J.B.: “Barack Obama. Barack Obama. For the past few weeks I’ve had electrodes implanted that zap my, um, chicken tenders if I hear the word ‘race’ and fail to say ‘Barack Obama.’ That’s so I don’t go off script and start screwing up Black history and OUCH!”
W.C.: “Is Russia interfering in this election?”
D.T.: “Duh. I mean, ‘Let’s hope so.’ I’ll be so Vlad, I mean ‘glad’ when this is over and I can send the Democrats to Mar-a-Gulago.”
W.C.: “I knew this would be fun. Let’s switch to the handling of the pandemic. Mr. Trump, how can you say …”
D.T.: “Stop right there, Wally Walnuts! The China Virus is a hoax. It doesn’t exist. And it’s going away very soon, probably by the end of this debate, or maybe even yesterday. And I’m going to sue the Chinese leader, President Eleven, for all the ...”
W.C.: “You mean President Xi, don’t you, spelled X-I?”
D.T. “That’s the spelling, but I’m sure it’s pronounced Eleven, like the iPhone.”
J.B.: “Why am I not 90 points ahead of this guy?”
W.C.: “Let’s get to that, Mr. Biden. How do you explain Mr. Trump’s strong base of supporters, who seem to enjoy his distain of science, ethics and basic decency — all the things ‘the Most Trusted Man in America’ stood for?”
J.B.: “You know, Walt, when I was a young boy growing up in Scranton, Pa. ...”
W.C.: “I think you’ve answered the question. You can’t hit a soft pitch right across the plate.”
J.B.: “True, but as my father told me ...”
D.T.: “My father told me, ‘Shut up.’ Also, ‘Make money any way you can.’ I followed half his advice.”
W.C.: “Mr. Biden, is Mr. Trump trying to suppress voting in so-called blue states?”
J.B.: “Hell, yes!”
D.T: “Hell, yes!”
W.C.: “And that’s the way it is. It will be an exciting race.”
J.B.: “Barack Obama!”
Louie@hmbreview.com will gladly moderate the debate if Walter’s a no-show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.