American independence didn’t begin or end with its Declaration. It’s a work in progress.
In the 235 years since 1776 we have sometimes taken two steps backward before taking three forward, but our progress along the path of freedom is beyond question, and will continue so long as we keep the faith.
What is faith? It’s believing in deeply held, audacious principles, usually based on an established tradition, despite mountains of contrary evidence. “All men are created equal” is an article of our secular faith, though “men” was used at the time in its least inclusive sense. It was still a big step in the right direction.
Our American faith, though rooted in religious traditions, is secular. It began with the European Enlightenment, an awakening to the notion that human governments must not tread on individual — sometimes called natural — rights, including freedom of speech, freedom to peaceably assemble, freedom of the press, and free exercise of religion. These principles were against the common experience of most people. Many people today dispute them or would restrict them to people of like mind as themselves.
We keep the faith despite the Founders’ tolerance of slavery. (Presidents Jefferson and Washington, among others, owned slaves.) Even the Great Emancipator equivocated about racial equality: “I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and Black races.” Yet no one would suggest that we blast their images off Mount Rushmore or change the names of innumerable schools, cities and an entire state.
Like independence, emancipation is a work in progress. Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, only became celebrated as a national holiday 11 days ago, 158 years after Lincoln’s Proclamation. Thirty years ago, the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law — the most important civil rights law since the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Its enforcement is uneven at best, but it’s another move in the right direction.
In our technology-driven age one would think the scientific method would be an article of our secular faith. The value of technology, science’s offspring, may be the most widely held of our principles, based on the 300 million smartphones in use in the United States, as compared to 168 million registered voters.
Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration has been called a “scientific paper,” beginning with “self-evident” natural truths, much as Isaac Newton’s laws of physics did. Jefferson, George Washington and Ben Franklin were inventors. It’s no wonder that the Constitution gave Congress the power “To promote the progress of science and useful arts.”
For the last six years I’ve been thinking a lot about the Founders, freedom and the Constitution, having filed a First Amendment free speech and free assembly case. The U.S. Supreme Court heard my case on April 26. A decision may be issued this week.
Freedom is a work in progress, and, with occasional setbacks, we’re still making progress. Keep the faith. Celebrate the Fourth proudly.
In lieu of being paid, Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com is given slack to occasionally write a serious column.
