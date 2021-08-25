This is a “classic” Quip Tide, written years ago. And yet we still don’t have an answer to Louie Castoria’s timeless question. Castoria is taking the week off to contemplate chickens and roads.
Recently, Quip Tide posed the timeless question, “Why did the chicken cross the road?” Like so many things in life, the answer is more complex than one might think. “To get to the other side” fails to take into account the full range of the chicken's possible motives.
To truly understand what Einstein called “the Paradox of the Chicken,” we must turn to the great philosophers, poets and leaders. Here are their solutions to this age-old riddle.
Plato: For the greater good.
Aristotle: To fulfill its nature on the other side.
Karl Marx: It was a historical inevitability.
Machiavelli: So that lesser chickens will view it with admiration, that is, as a chicken that has the daring to cross the road, but also with fear, for who among the chickens has the courage to contend with one who has crossed the road? Thus is the princely chicken's dominion maintained.
Thomas de Torquemada: Give me 10 minutes with the chicken and he will recant his heretical road crossing.
B.F. Skinner: Because the external influences which had pervaded its sensorium from birth had caused it to develop in such a fashion that it would tend to cross roads, even while falsely believing these actions to be of its own free will.
Elvis: Say, pass me somma that chicken, wouldja? Thankya. Thankyaverrymuch.
Ludwig Wittgenstein: The possibility of “crossing” was encoded into the objects “chicken” and “road,” and circumstances came into being which caused the actualization of this occurrence.
Salvador Dali: The Fish.
Ernest Hemingway: To struggle. To die. In the rain.
Sir Edmund Hillary: Because the road was there.
Mark Twain: Well, that chicken was so full o' buckshot that by the time he got to the road we had to load him in a slingshot to get him across.
W.C. Fields: To get another drink.
John Wayne: ’Cause a chicken's gotta do what a chicken's gotta do, Pilgrim.
Gilbert and Sullivan: To verify through measurement and research explorational, asserted widths and properties of highways transportational. And thus through brain and intellect did prove itself, this animal, to be the very model of a modern chicken-admiral.
Captain James T. Kirk: To boldly go where no chicken has gone before.
Freud: The fact that you are at all concerned that the chicken crossed the road reveals your underlying sexual insecurity.
Darwin: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturally selected in such a way that they are now genetically disposed to cross roads.
Colonel Sanders: I missed one?
Humor columnist Louie Castoria lives south of Half Moon Bay with his wife, Susy, and several egg-producing chickens, but no chickens have crossed the road so far.
