Telephone help lines have become all syrupy in their praise of the customer or patient. Was there a gigantic webinar for phone assistants to learn how to obsequiously flatter the patient, without providing any real service?
Let us pretend that I need treatment for my lumbago (which I don’t have). I call my HMO, Sigmoid International General Health (SIGH), looking for an in-plan lumbago specialist. The conversation might go like this:
“Hi, I’m Janet, your SIGH health concierge. How may I provide exceptional service to you today?“
“Hello Janet, I’m Louie and my plan number is X4K–YYQ&QZA7. I’m looking for a lumbago specialist in the Bay Area.”
“Thank you ever so much for entrusting me with this incredibly valuable information! SIGH is proud to have you as a member — so much so that when we open our first medical facility on Mars we will name a wing of it the Louise Castoria Lumbago Wing.”
“That’s not really necessary.”
“Very well. Give us some time and we’ll come up with something else, perhaps a free enema. I quickly found several highly qualified specialists. I will email the list to you right now, Lois.”
(A few minutes pass. I receive an email from SIGH.)
“Excuse me, Janet, but looking at the three doctors’ qualifications, it seems two of them are gynecologists and the third is a veterinarian. I’m not sure how they fit with my lumbago, let alone my anatomy.”
“But they are in-plan and accepting new patients. Are you certain you wouldn’t like to try one of them?”
“Yes, quite certain. Can you look for a lumbago specialist who treats patients in their 60s, and are within 100 miles of my ZIP code?”
“This may take a little time, Luis, though I deeply appreciate the precision of your search request. I must say, in all my six weeks at this job as a health concierge, I have never experienced such a finely phrased request from any patient. You are practically perfect in every way!”
“Wasn’t that from Mary Poppins?”
“Let me look that up for you. I should have an answer in about three days.”
“Let’s skip that question. How about the lumbago list?”
“Oh, certainly, Lao-Tsu, it will be the highlight of my next week or so to provide you with the most excellent service imaginable.”
“Why would it take that long? While you were explaining the extreme excellence of your service, I googled ‘lumbago specialists San Francisco Bay Area’ and pulled up 87 names. Shall I send you the list so that you can determine which of them is in-plan?”
“That won’t be necessary. I’ll send you the list in a short time, whatever it turns out to be. Please respond to our Extreme Satisfaction Survey, which takes only a few seconds, as there’s only one answer to check.”
“I’ll be sure to get to that in the next decade or so.”
If laughing persists for more than four minutes, consult your doctor or Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com.
