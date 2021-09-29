As I write this I am aided by three muses.
My MacBook Air faithfully writes down everything I type, correcting most of my frequent typos, while creating others. The family dog, Opal, reminds me periodically to get up from the chair and walk (with her on leash) in the great outdoors, increasing my circulation and respiration. And then there’s my morning cup of coffee — half-caf, no sugar, a little milk — gradually jump-starting my brain to begin the day.
Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day in the United States and several other countries. It must not be confused with International Coffee Day, Oct. 1, as decreed by the International Coffee Organization, though it’s probably OK to have a second cup that day.
The jury is not in on the Great Coffee Debate: Do the health benefits of drinking coffee in moderation outweigh the health risks? Having spent 15 minutes of intensive online research on the subject while drinking coffee I can definitively say “maybe, but maybe not.” The sources all say that pregnant women should avoid coffee or reduce their consumption. Talk about a double standard! This is a very sexist statement; it should also say that it applies to pregnant men as well, or adopt a gender-neutral rule for all persons of pregnancy, and let the chips fall as they may.
Many famous dead people drank a lot of coffee. Voltaire, the French philosopher, drank 40 or more cups of coffee a day, probably French roast made in a French press. He credited coffee for his intellectual stamina, which was only surpassed by his bladder’s stamina, given the length of most French conversations.
Voltaire’s predecessor, René Descartes, famously said “I think, therefore I am,” though he said it in Latin to sound smarter. History does not record whether Voltaire said, “I drink 40 or more cups of coffee a day, so I think I am ready to visit les toilettes again.”
There are modern coffee drinkers of note, though 40-plus cups a day may be the record. Theodore Roosevelt drank a gallon of coffee a day, 16 cups. Photos of celebrities drinking coffee abound: Sinatra, Madonna, Elton, Streisand, Bacall, Bogart and even stars with two or more names. Other stars drink no coffee, or only rarely do: J. Lo., Jim Carrey, Zendaya to name a few.
Star power is not a good guide to whether to drink coffee, or how much. The best-known coffee picker, Juan Valdez, is not a good guide, either. He’s a fictional character dreamed up by the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia in 1958.
The most important use of coffee is as a mild stimulant that requires no prescription. The second is as a more genteel way of inviting someone that could be taken the wrong way. “Let’s get together for coffee at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow,” sounds innocent. “Let’s get together at a mutually agreed neutral ground to talk privately” sounds conspiratorial, perhaps even improper.
But coffee? It’s just coffee, after all.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com hopes you enjoy fresh-brewed coffee today.
