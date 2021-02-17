It’s a monstrosity of a movie, but it might be coming out at just the right time.
I refer to the “Thrilla with Godzilla,” better known by its real title, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” coming to big and small screens near you in March. Unlike the 1962 version, there will be no klutzy actors in rubber costumes this time, but a realistic, computerized depiction of the title characters, if apes and lizards with overactive pituitary glands can be called realistic.
Why do movies about colossal monsters, especially these two, keep getting remade? The probable answer is, “because they keep making money,” but that’s the outcome, not the cause.
Like a lot of kids of my vintage, I went through my Age of Dinosaurs, collecting little plastic figures of the extinct behemoths, which mainly served to make my father curse when he stepped on one. Maybe that’s why movie-Godzilla spits atomic fire: somebody left army tanks on the ground.
Kids share some traits with dinosaurs and plus-sized monsters. They’re emotive, genuine and plain-spoken. There are differences too: The monsters are big, powerful and follow their own rules. Adult humans run from monsters, though in some movies children are drawn to them and are not harmed. Kindred spirits, maybe?
The original Godzilla was produced by Japan’s Toho Pictures in 1954 — the same year I was produced. He was destroyed at the end by a secret weapon unleashed in Tokyo Harbor, essentially an enormous Alka-Seltzer. Kong also died in his film debut, shot down from the Empire State Building, though the final words in the scene were, “It was beauty killed the beast.”
You can’t keep a good monster down. Godzilla has starred in 37 movies, nearly three times as many as King Kong (13). One might think that gives the lizard the edge in the battle, but in 1962 it was the ape who won. Rumor has it that in the new movie they eventually team up to defeat an even greater threat, perhaps robo-callers.
Godzilla remains a cultural icon in Japan. “Shin Godzilla,” the latest Toho revival, which thinly disguised the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster, won Japan’s Best Picture and Best Director awards. In a country that gave the world many classic films, those are high accolades for an ill-tempered reptile.
Godzilla’s 1954 director described him as an amoral creature, beyond human notions of good and evil. “He totally destroys everything and then there is a rebirth. Something new and fresh can begin.” We sit down, knowing that over the next couple of hours we’ll see massive destruction and havoc, and that it will be over, soon. Then we begin again.
Lately, we’ve had more than our share of terrors. While a geeky monster movie is projected on a screen, we may do some projecting too: We take a break from the monsters we’ve faced.
And we begin to overcome them. It’ll be over, soon.
louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com regrets the shameless pun on Muhammad Ali’s “Thrilla in Manila” battle with Joe Frazier in 1975.
