Sometimes our pets surprise us. We should expect the unexpected, as they have minds of their own and aren’t afraid to use them.
A few weeks ago, we found a young, dark kitten sitting at the side of our road, looking scrawny and meowing in a weak voice. We had recently lost a cat. It appears our cat shortage affected my reasoning ability, so much so that I suggested to my long-suffering wife that she step out and see whether the cat was sociable.
Within the hour we were at home with an emaciated, skin-and-bones cat with a snotty nose and a cough. We thought he had lived with people because he responded to “kitty, kitty, kitty” and allowed us to pick him up. Before thinking of him as “our” cat we wanted to be sure he’d be around for a while.
Two days later he was still with us and had acquired a room of his own in a shed and a name, Chat Noir (“shat nwar” meaning “dark cat”), thus using a tenth of my French vocabulary, while making a veiled reference to the original Captain Kirk. We were off to the veterinary clinic. Then the surprises began.
Chat Noir is a she, not a he. I could use the neutral pronoun “them,” which would have been OK because Chat Noir was pregnant. She is doing well, and enjoying visits to our outdoor deck, never straying too far from us. What started as a pet peeve could be the “beginning of a beautiful friendship,” to quote Bogart at the end of Casablanca (“white house”).
If only other acquisitions worked out as well. To stand out from the crowd, purveyors of products and services add lots of bells and whistles, but show little concern for the purchaser.
Here are two of my pet peeves:
▸Belt loops. Clothing companies are quick to design pants of every length and width but ignore one feature that should be standard: the number and placement of belt loops. Putting on one’s belt is accomplished by braille, once you get past the front loops and between the hips. Some pants have more loops in the back than the front, or place them at uneven intervals. We put our pants on one leg at a time, but after that it gets tricky.
▸Websites that allow only one method of contact. Some businesses no longer want to talk with us. When the user clicks “Contact Us,” the response often isn’t a choice of phone, text, or email, but a questionnaire requiring lots of information from us before they’ll give any about them. It’s like introducing yourself at a party by saying, before anything else, “What’s your phone number?” They demand that you become a member before telling you what you’re joining.
All things considered, cats have better manners.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com urges cat owners not to dump unwanted kittens on rural property. Not all are lucky enough to find homes. Those that don’t have short, unpleasant lives or, if they survive, upset the balance of native species.
