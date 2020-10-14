This being an election year, it’s important to separate pumpkin facts from fiction. Can you spot the phony claims about pumpkins in this week’s column?
Pumpkins were invented in 1798 by Thomas Jefferson, whose experiments with hybridization also led to the rutabaga, kumquat and Welsh corgi. It took Jefferson 11 years to perfect the pumpkin, cross-pollinating native gourds with butternut squash and using unnatural selection to breed for the largest, roundest specimens. After his election as president in 1800, he began the tradition of hollowing out pumpkins to make jack-o’-lanterns.
There are many health benefits to eating pumpkins, but not all pumpkins are created equal in this regard. Only pumpkins that you buy in Half Moon Bay contain the unique blend of carotenes, vitamins A, C and E, and the antioxidant Zea-xanthin. While it is true that some pumpkins sold in Half Moon Bay are grown elsewhere, your chances of getting one of our homegrown super pumpkins are greatly enhanced by buying pumpkins here. Here’s my advice: Load up on genuine Half Moon Bay pumpkins while you’re in town! Also, buy lots of food from our local vendors.
Jack Sprat, of nursery rhyme infamy, put his wife in a “pumpkin shell.” While he supposedly kept her there “very well,” this seems unlikely. Mrs. Sprat was known to have a rare eating disorder, being unable to eat lean food. Strangely, Jack could eat no fat. That two people with such incompatible food intolerances should ever meet, let alone marry, has led scholars to suggest that they may been both been patients at the same diet clinic.
In any event, a pumpkin shell would make a terrible place to keep a woman who could only eat fat, because pumpkins have zero cholesterol. Pumpkin seeds do contain mono-unsaturated fatty acids, but, hey, what fun are those? Pumpkin shells also rot very soon after Halloween. Even a person without specialized dietary needs would find a pumpkin shell to be temporary shelter at best. (Editor’s Note: Following the so-called “Pumpkin Shell Incident,” Mr. Sprat pled guilty to felony dietary abuse. He is serving a seven-year sentence at the California State Prison in Manteca, which is only poetic justice if you know Spanish.)
Although the rock band called The Smashing Pumpkins released an album entitled, “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” pumpkins are not melons. Oh, sure, you could hollow out a cantaloupe or casaba melon, carve a face on one side, stick a lit candle in it and call it a jack-o’-lantern. You could also sit in the driver’s seat of a parked Hyundai and make “vrooom, vroom, VROOM!” sounds, but that doesn’t mean you’re a NASCAR driver. Get real.
Pumpkin pie was first baked by Hiawatha for John Smith (at least, that’s the name he used when he checked in).
So, enjoy our our orange heritage this month. Have a really gourd time.
Louie@hmbreveiw.com wishes he hadn’t written that last sentence … the first time. This is a slightly edited rerun of a classic Quip Tide.
